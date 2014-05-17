(Adds details on Illinois resident, cases in other countries)
By Nick Carey
CHICAGO May 17 An Illinois resident tested
positive for Middle East Respiratory Syndrome after being in
contact with an infected patient, though he did not show signs
of illness, U.S. health officials said on Saturday.
The man likely contracted MERS from a man in Indiana who was
hospitalized in late April with the first known U.S. case of the
illness.
The Illinois resident's lack of symptoms may shed light on
milder forms of the deadly virus, which emerged in the Middle
East in 2012 and has infected more than 500 patients in Saudi
Arabia alone. It kills about 30 percent of those who are
infected.
Researchers at the forefront of the global MERS response
said this week they were investigating whether people infected
with MERS who have no symptoms could still pass the virus on to
others.
"There is evidence there is a broader spectrum of MERS" than
first expected, said Dr. David Swerdlow of the U.S. Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention, who is leading the U.S. response
to MERS.
The Illinois resident did not seek or require medical care
and is reported to be feeling well, but officials involved in
investigating the first case have been monitoring his health
since May 3. A blood test on Friday showed he had developed
antibodies to MERS.
CDC officials explained that the blood test is not
sufficient to consider him a confirmed case of MERS because it
detected only antibodies, not the live virus. Swerdlow said the
agency would discuss with the World Health Organization its
system of classifying MERS cases to account for milder cases.
On April 25, the Illinois man had a 40-minute face-to-face
meeting with the Indiana patient, a business associate, Swerdlow
said. The two men shook hands but the Indiana patient did not
have a cough at the time.
The Illinois resident has been instructed to avoid other
people or wear a face mask. While the Indiana patient was a
healthcare worker who had recently arrived in the United States
from Saudi Arabia, the Illinois resident had no recent history
of travel outside the country, Swerdlow said.
The first case of MERS was confirmed in Indiana in early May
and the second, in Florida, on May 11. Swerdlow said 50 people
who came into contact with the Indiana patient have tested
negative for MERS but are undergoing more tests. Health
officials are now trying to identify and monitor close contacts
of the Illinois resident.
"It's possible that as the investigation continues, others
may also test positive for MERS-CoV infection but not get sick,"
Swerdlow said.
The disease causes coughing, fever and sometimes fatal
pneumonia and reported cases have tripled in the past several
weeks. The virus is moving out of the Arabian peninsula as
infected individuals travel from the region.
Dutch officials reported their first two cases this week.
Infections have also turned up in Britain, Greece, France,
Italy, Malaysia and elsewhere.
As MERS is an entirely new virus, there are no drugs to
treat it and no vaccines capable of preventing its spread. It is
a close cousin of the virus that caused Severe Acute Respiratory
Syndrome or SARS, which killed about 800 people worldwide after
it first appeared in China in 2002.
