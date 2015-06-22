KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 Malaysia has stepped up
health screenings at all entry points into the country, after
the first case of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) was
reported in neighbouring Thailand last week.
The Southeast Asian nation, which shares a 650 km (400 mile)
land border with Thailand, has already begun monitoring body
temperatures at the airports, Deputy Health Minister Hilmi
Yahaya said in a statement to state news agency Bernama.
"Now, we are going further to include all entry points," he
said.
Visitors entering the country would also be briefed on
precautions to be taken to avoid being infected with the
disease, the minister said in the statement. There have so far
been no cases of MERS reported in Malaysia.
South Korea has been dealing with the largest outbreak of
MERS outside Saudi Arabia, and on Monday reported two more
deaths, bringing the number of fatalities to 27. Seoul also said
it had confirmed three more MERS cases, taking the total in the
outbreak to 172.
Thailand's health ministry said at the weekend that 175
people were exposed to its only case of MERS, which was
unconnected to the outbreak in South Korea.
MERS was first identified in humans in Saudi Arabia in 2012
and the majority of cases have been in the Middle East.
Scientists are not sure of the origin of the virus, but several
studies have linked it to camels.
Isolated cases have cropped up in Asia before South Korea's
outbreak.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Alex Richardson)