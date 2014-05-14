BRIEF-Lee Yeong Wuk resigns as co-CEO of DongKook Pharmaceutical
* Says Lee Yeong Wuk resigned as co-CEO of DongKook Pharmaceutical
AMSTERDAM May 14 A man returning to the Netherlands from Saudi Arabia has been admitted to hospital with the deadly Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) virus, a Dutch health official said.
The man was admitted to a hospital in The Hague, a spokesman for the National Institute for Public Health said on Wednesday. He is the first Dutch person known to be affected.
The virus, which causes coughing, fever and sometimes fatal pneumonia, has been reported in more than 500 patients in Saudi Arabia alone and has spread to neighbouring countries and in a few cases, to Europe, Asia and the United States. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Alison Williams)
* Says Lee Yeong Wuk resigned as co-CEO of DongKook Pharmaceutical
AMSTERDAM, March 17 After fending off nationalist Geert Wilders at Monday's election, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte must patch together a stable coalition that reflects the rise of fringe parties that made huge gains on the left and right.
NEW YORK, March 17 Express Scripts Holding Co Chief Medical Officer Dr. Steve Miller said on Friday that the data on heart drug Repatha from Amgen Inc was incrementally better and would change patient access to the drug.