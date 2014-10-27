RIYADH Oct 27 Saudi Arabia's Health Ministry on
Monday urged residents of the world's top oil exporter to renew
precautions against Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS)
after a rise in new cases of the disease since early September.
The Health Ministry has announced a total of 23 confirmed
new cases this month of the virus, which causes coughing, fever
and sometimes fatal pneumonia. In addition to the 12 cases
detected in September, this brings the total number in the
kingdom to 777 since it was identified in 2012, of which 331
died.
Other cases have been found elsewhere in the Middle East, in
European countries, the Far East and in the United States, but
many of those were found in people who had travelled in Saudi
Arabia.
"The Health Ministry... urged adherence to preventative
measures to curb the spread of the disease, and to avoiding
contact with infected camels, and an emphasis on measures to
combat infection in health facilities," said a statement carried
by the official Saudi Press Agency.
The increase in cases in October has been evident across the
country, Health Ministry figures show, with seven confirmed
cases in Riyadh, six in Mecca, five in Taif and one each in
Medina, al-Jouf, Najran, Hofuf and Jubail. Three of the new
cases were health workers.
Scientists are not sure of the origin of the virus, but
several studies have linked it to camels and some experts think
it is being passed to humans through close physical contact or
through the consumption of camel meat or camel milk.
The disease can then spread between people, and the largest
previous outbreaks, including one in Jeddah in April and May
that infected hundreds, have been linked to poor infection
control procedures in hospitals.
International health monitors had worried that the disease
might be spread abroad through the haj pilgrimage, which took
place early this month in Mecca.
Saudi authorities said at the end of haj that they had not
detected any new cases of MERS among pilgrims, but of the new
cases confirmed in October, seven were in the pilgrimage centres
of Mecca and Medina and five in nearby Taif, which many pilgrims
also visit.
