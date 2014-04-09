ABU DHABI, April 9 Saudi Arabia said on
Wednesday it had recorded 11 cases infected with the potentially
deadly Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) virus in Jeddah,
including hospital staff.
Two of the patients died, six have recovered, while three
are undergoing treatment, the official Saudi Press Agency
reported quoting the Jeddah health authority.
The emergency department of King Fahd hospital in Jeddah was
closed for disinfection after one health worker there tested
positive for the virus and subsequent tests on other staff
members showed further infections.
Some patients were transferred to other hospitals while the
disinfection was carried out, the health authority said.
A nurse at King Abdel Aziz hospital had earlier tested
positive for the virus but no other workers in that hospital
were infected.
The health authority assured the public that no other
hospitals in Jeddah had recorded any cases and denied rumours
that more than two deaths had occurred.
MERS emerged in the Middle East in 2012 and is from the same
family as the SARS virus. It can cause coughing, fever and
pneumonia.
Although the worldwide number of MERS infections is fairly
small, the more than 40 percent death rate among confirmed cases
and the spread of the virus beyond the Middle East is keeping
scientists and public health officials on alert.
Cases have been reported in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait,
Jordan, United Arab Emirates, Oman and Tunisia as well as in
several countries in Europe, and scientists are increasingly
focused on a link between the human infections and camels as a
possible "animal reservoir" of the virus.
(Reporting by Maha El Dahan; Editing by Alison Williams)