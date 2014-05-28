RIYADH May 28 Saudi Arabia is working with
international scientific organisations to improve its response
to a deadly new virus that has killed 186 people in the kingdom,
its acting health minister Adel Fakieh told Reuters on
Wednesday.
Fakieh's comments, in a written statement, were in response
to a Reuters Special Report last week that quoted international
scientists expressing frustration at Saudi Arabia's handling of
Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).
"We have been working with respected international
organisations such as the World Health Organisation (WHO) and
Centre for Disease Control (CDC) to develop policies and put in
place the necessary arrangements, such as case definition and
guidelines specifically for MERS, that are on par with
international standards," he wrote.
"Our commitment is to continue this international
collaboration past this current global challenge," he added. It
has killed around 30 percent of sufferers and has caused fever,
coughing and sometimes fatal pneumonia.
MERS was identified in 2012 in Saudi Arabia, which has had
most cases although it has also been found in countries
including the United States, Britain, France and Iran. A total
of 565 people have been infected in Saudi Arabia.
Fakieh did not directly address in his statement allegations
by scientists quoted by Reuters that Saudi authorities had
rejected offers of help by international organisations.
However, deputy health minister Ziad Memish last week told
Reuters by email he was "surprised" at the allegations, said the
kingdom's response had been "nothing but collaborative", and
pledged to continue involving more international partners.
New MERS infections soared in April and early May after
outbreaks centred around hospitals in Riyadh and Jeddah, and on
April 21 King Abdullah replaced former minister Abdullah
al-Rabeeah with Fakieh.
However, the rate of infection has slowed since mid-May.
After two days with no new confirmed cases, there were three on
Wednesday, the Health Ministry said.
"The country has been strengthening infection control
measures and other measures related to MERS and this may be an
explanation to the recent lull in cases," WHO spokesman Glenn
Thomas told Reuters.
TOUGHER INFECTION CONTROL
Fakieh said he met WHO Director-General Margaret Chan last
week and wanted to ensure the response to the crisis was
addressed by sharing knowledge and best practices.
He said all Saudi healthcare facilities had been given new
guidelines this month to combat the spread of the disease.
"This includes guidance on how to deal with suspected and
confirmed MERS cases. It also covers advice on how to contain
the virus both in hospital and in the community. This will
ensure that the healthcare sector across the kingdom is working
with the most updated international standards," he said.
So far evidence points to camels as a possible infection
source, but most cases in April and May have occurred through
human-to-human transmission, many of them in hospitals.
A surge of public criticism of the Health Ministry on social
media before Fakieh was appointed focused on a perceived lack of
transparency, and led to accusations by some Saudis that the
authorities were not taking the outbreak seriously.
"Public safety is of utmost importance for the Saudi
Ministry of Health," he said. He said the ministry published
more extensive information than before in daily MERS bulletins
on its website as part of a commitment to transparency.
The ministry has launched a public awareness campaign on
social media, television and radio inside the country urging
Saudis to adopt more rigorous personal hygiene and take
additional precautions with camel products.
Fakieh added that the ministry had set up a centre to
coordinate its response to MERS that includes experts in
infection control, laboratory diagnostics, surveillance,
research, training and emergency response.
