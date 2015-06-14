BRATISLAVA, June 14 Tests show a 38-year-old
South Korean man admitted to hospital in Slovakia with
suspected Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) probably does
not have the potentially deadly virus, the Slovak Health
Ministry said on Sunday.
The ministry said three out of four tests came back negative
and the fourth was on the upper limits but not positive.
Ministry spokesman Peter Bubla said the patient, who was
taken to a Bratislava hospital on Saturday, would undergo
further tests.
An outbreak of the virus in South Korea has infected 145
people and killed 14 of them since it was first diagnosed in May
in a businessman who had returned from a trip to the Middle
East.
The outbreak is the largest outside Saudi Arabia, where the
disease was first identified in humans in 2012, and has stirred
fears in Asia of a repeat of a 2002-2003 scare when Severe Acute
Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) killed about 800 people worldwide.
MERS is caused by a coronavirus from the same family as the
one that caused SARS. It is more deadly than SARS but does not
spread as easily.
Slovakian media reported the man was taken to Bratislava
from the city of Zilina, 200 km (125 miles) to the north. The
area is home to a Kia Motors factory, and the reports said the
man worked for a subcontractor of the South Korean carmaker and
had been staying in a hotel in Zilina.
(Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; Writing by Jason Hovet;
Editing by Mark Trevelyan)