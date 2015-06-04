SEOUL, June 5 South Korea confirmed the death of
one more victim of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) on
Friday, the fourth fatality in an outbreak of the often-deadly
virus in the country.
The patient was a 76-year-old man and had been the third
person to contract the illness after sharing a ward with other
MERS patients, the ministry said in a press release.
The ministry said five more people were confirmed to be
carrying the disease, bringing the total of South Koreans with
MERS to 41 -- the highest number outside the Middle East.
About 1,600 people have been quarantined in South Korea,
most at home but some in medical institutions. The new cases
bring the total globally to about 1,185, based on WHO data, with
at least 443 related deaths.
While there has been no sustained human-to-human
transmission, the worst-case scenario would be for the virus to
change and spread rapidly, as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome
(SARS) did in 2002-2003, killing about 800 people around the
world.
MERS was first identified in humans in 2012 and is caused by
a coronavirus from the same family as the one that triggered
SARS. But MERS has a much higher death rate at 38 percent,
according to World Health Organization (WHO) figures.
(Reporting by James Pearson; Editing by Toby Chopra)