By Ju-min Park and Sohee Kim
| SEOUL, June 2
SEOUL, June 2 Fear and confusion mounted in
South Korea over news of the first two deaths from an outbreak
of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome and the government's
decision not to name hospitals treating infected patients.
Shoppers snapped-up face masks and hand sanitizers, and
Samsung Electronics instituted twice-daily
temperature checks of staff and said it would refrain from
holding large-scale events.
Life on Seoul's bustling streets, however, seemed as normal
on Tuesday - a far cry from the empty sidewalks seen in Asian
cities such as Hong Kong during the deadly 2003 outbreak of
Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).
Some people donned masks, and a hospital official said many
patients had cancelled appointments apparently out of fear of
being exposed to the respiratory illness.
A public health expert said it was time to do away with the
Korean tradition of groups casually visiting acquaintances in
hospital, even when the patient may be recovering from an
illness that was infectious.
"It may be the obligatory thing to go and comfort your
family or friend, but that person has to rest ... and in the
current situation we've had cases where they were exposed while
visiting hospitals," said Kim Woo-joo, head of the Korean
Society of Infectious Diseases.
National health officials have not identified the hospitals
where patients are being treated, although local officials in
Gyeonggi province surrounding Seoul said one of the patients had
died there. More than 700 people are in isolation over concerns
of infection, including about 100 who are in hospitals.
Even as public health authorities insisted repeatedly that
it was "helpful" to keep the identity of the hospitals from the
public, a list of the hospitals was quickly spreading on social
media, especially among parents of young children.
"There is a tendency to be hush hush too much, which is
creating fear and making people nervous about going to a
hospital where there was a case," said Shin So-young, a
38-year-old Seoul resident.
One social media rumour said a patient was being treated on
the fifth floor of a hospital: "Make sure to tell your friends
and relatives not to go there, no matter how urgent," it said.
The government threatened to crack down on the spreading of
false rumours.
South Korea confirmed 25 MERS cases as of Tuesday, including
the first two weeks ago in a 68-year-old man who had returned
from Bahrain and developed symptoms including a high fever.
Health authorities have been criticised for failing to stop
the first patient from infecting others.
(Additional reporting by Meeyoung Cho, James Pearson and Brian
Kim; Writing by Jack Kim; Editing by Tony Munroe and Jeremy
Laurence)