SEOUL, June 18 South Korea's Hotel Shilla Co Ltd has temporarily shut its hotel in Jeju Island after learning that a former guest has been diagnosed with Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, a Hotel Shilla spokesman said on Thursday.

The guest had been staying between June 5-8 at the hotel in Jeju, a holiday destination, before being diagnosed some time after checking out, the spokesman said.

It's yet to be decided when the hotel will resume operations, he added. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Edited by Muralikumar Anantharaman)