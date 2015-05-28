SEOUL May 28 South Korea's tally of patients of
Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) rose to seven on
Thursday, with authorities saying one suspected victim skipped
out of voluntary home quarantine to take a trip to China.
A rise in MERS cases has stirred alarm in South Korea, with
health authorities being criticised for not moving quickly and
effectively enough to quarantine suspected
patients.
Two new victims are believed to have caught the virus from
the first case confirmed last week, a 68-year-old man who had
travelled to Bahrain in April and May, and returned to South
Korea via Qatar.
The Health Ministry said the son of the second confirmed
victim in the outbreak, who was himself being observed for
possible infection, broke voluntary home quarantine and left
South Korea on Tuesday for China.
"We should have checked more actively and broadly on family
related issues. We are deeply sorry about that," Yang
Byung-kook, director of the Korea Centers for Disease Control
and Prevention, told reporters.
Chinese authorities are investigating the whereabouts of the
suspected victim and are expected to announce their results as
early as Thursday, he added.
First identified in humans in 2012, MERS is caused by a
coronavirus from the same family as the one that triggered
China's deadly 2013 outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory
Syndrome. There is no cure or vaccine.
Last week, South Korea's Health Ministry said there were
1,142 cases of MERS in 23 countries and 465 deaths had been
reported by May 16. Of the total, 1,117 were in the Middle East.
