UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL, June 3 South Korea confirmed five more cases of Middle East Respiratory Virus (MERS), the health ministry said on early on Wednesday, bringing to 30 the total number of cases in the country of the often-deadly illness.
On Tuesday, South Korea reported its first two deaths from MERS since the first confirmed case two weeks ago, fuelling growing worry about the spread of MERS in the country, which has reported the most cases of the illness outside the Middle East.
Government health officials have been criticized for being slow to respond to the outbreak. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Tony Munroe and Christian Plumb)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.