(Adds more details)
By Jack Kim
SEOUL, June 6 South Korea's health ministry
reported on Saturday nine more cases of Middle East Respiratory
Syndrome (MERS) raising the total to 50 but said one patient had
recovered and became the first to be discharged from hospital.
The outbreak first reported on May 20 has claimed four lives
and stirred public fear as the government was blamed for an
ineffective initial response that allowed one man who had
returned from Saudi Arabia to infect more than half the rest.
All nine new cases were traced to the initial patient, the
health ministry said, calling them health care associated
infections.
The ministry said tests showed no sign of mutation in the
virus that has affected the South Korean patients, with its
genetic traits "almost identical" to the one that was found in
the Middle East outbreak.
There has been no sustained human-to-human transmission, but
the worst case scenario is the virus changes and spreads
rapidly, as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) did in
2002-2003 killing about 800 people around the world.
MERS was first identified in humans in 2012 and is caused by
a coronavirus from the same family as the one that triggered
SARS. But MERS has a much higher death rate at 38 percent,
according to World Health Organization (WHO) figures.
South Korea's new cases bring the total number globally to
about 1,194, based on WHO data, with at least 443 related
deaths.
The patient discharged is the wife of the first infected
patient who was initially diagnosed on May 20. Two more patients
may be released in the next few days, the ministry's head of
MERS response, Kwon Jun-wook told a briefing.
Now with 50 cases, South Korea has the most infections
outside the Middle East where the disease first appeared in
2012, and where most of the 440 fatalities have been.
Concern about the spread of the disease has led to the
closure of schools or class cancellation at more than 1,100
schools nation wide, but some shopping outlets continued to be
packed with people at the weekend.
More than 3,000 people have been advised to stay at home in
voluntary quarantine or have been quarantined at medical
facilities. But a growing number of them were being released
from quarantine after no signs of symptoms for days.
The WHO has said it would send a team to review the
situation and assess the response. It has not recommended travel
restrictions but thousands of people have cancelled trips to
South Korea.
(Editing by Jeremy Laurence)