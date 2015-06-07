* Total cases in outbreak rise to 64
* Over 2,000 under quarantine, including entire village
* Health facilities with infections identified
* No need for supplementary budget for now, deputy PM says
(Adds graphic)
By Ju-min Park and Tony Munroe
SEOUL, June 7 South Korean authorities will
track the cellphones of hundreds of people under quarantine to
prevent the spread of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS)
and reported a fifth death in the outbreak, with the number of
infections rising to 64.
The government, criticised over its lack of transparency in
handling the outbreak, bowed to public pressure on Sunday and
identified 24 health facilities where infections took place or
MERS patients visited.
It reported 14 confirmed new cases of MERS, adding to the
largest number outside of the Middle East.
"Please understand this is an unavoidable measure for the
sake of our neighbours and families," Deputy Prime Minister Choi
Kyung-hwan told a news briefing in the central city of Sejong,
where he announced the plan to track the mobile phones of people
under quarantine to ensure they stay at home.
Over 2,300 people in South Korea were under quarantine as of
Sunday, some in health care facilities but most at home,
including an entire village of about 105 people in the southwest
after a resident who visited a hospital where the country's
first patient with MERS was treated turned out to be infected.
Late last month, a South Korean man broke a voluntary house
quarantine and flew to Hong Kong and then travelled to mainland
China, where he tested positive for MERS.
South Korea's outbreak of the often-deadly MERS virus, first
reported on May 20, has prompted fear and the closure last week
of more than 1,000 schools, with thousands of tourists
cancelling plans to visit the country.
Seoul's two wealthy Seocho and Gangnam districts that
include a hospital where the second-most MERS cases in the
country occurred will close kindergartens and schools, about 120
in total, until Wednesday, a Seoul education official said.
"We can absolutely control this because all MERS cases in
our country are infections in health facilities, not spreading
into communities," Choi said.
First identified in humans in 2012, MERS is caused by a
coronavirus from the same family as the one that triggered
Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome. But MERS has a much higher
death rate at 38 percent, according to World Health Organization
figures.
EXPERTS PREDICT FALLOFF SOON
Choi, who is also the country's finance minister, said there
was no need for a supplementary budget to help the country's
economy weather the outbreak. With the economy already flagging,
the MERS outbreak is adding pressure for another interest rate
cut, possibly as soon as the central bank's next policy meeting
on June 11.
The latest fatality was a 75-year-old man who had been in
the same Seoul hospital emergency room where a total of 17
people, including two medical staff, are believed to have been
infected with MERS, South Korea's health ministry said.
The WHO said on Friday there was no evidence to suggest
sustained human to human transmission in the community.
"Even if this arrives in communities, it's very unlikely to
become pandemic," said Eom Joong-sik, professor of infectious
diseases at Hallym University. "If we prevent transmissions
between hospitals, we will see only episodic cases from now on."
Stephen Morse, professor of epidemiology at Columbia
University, added that measures being taken such as isolating
suspected cases and monitoring those in contact with patients
should stop the outbreak.
"There will be a time lag, since the disease takes some days
to develop, but if the proper measures are being taken, there
should soon be a large falloff in the number of new cases," he
said.
Health experts say the worst-case scenario is the virus
changes and spreads rapidly, as SARS did in 2002-2003 when it
killed about 800 people around the world.
(Additional reporting by Choonsik Yoo, Jack Kim, Sohee Kim;
editing by Jeremy Laurence and Jason Neely)