SEOUL, June 8 South Korea confirmed 23 more
cases of the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) virus, the
country's health ministry said on Monday, bringing the total to
87 in the country of the often-deadly illness.
Seventeen of the new cases come from the same Seoul hospital
emergency room where the country's first patient remained before
being confirmed MERS-positive, the ministry said.
First identified in humans in 2012, MERS is caused by a
coronavirus from the same family as the one that triggered
Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, or SARS. But MERS has a much
higher death rate at 38 percent, according to World Health
Organization figures.
