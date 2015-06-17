(Recasts with comments from WHO)
By Tony Munroe and Stephanie Nebehay
SEOUL/GENEVA, June 17 The World Health
Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday South Korea's outbreak of
Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) is a "wake-up call" but
does not constitute a global emergency, as the country reported
eight new cases.
A total of 162 people have been infected and 20 people have
died in South Korea's MERS outbreak, which began last month and
is the largest outside Saudi Arabia.
The outbreak has been traced to a 68-year-old South Korean
man who returned from a business trip to the Middle East in
early May, and the WHO said it expected new cases in coming
weeks, although the numbers appear to be declining.
Members of the WHO's emergency committee agreed unanimously
that the outbreak did not qualify as a public health emergency
of international concern - a rating that would have triggered a
coordinated, worldwide response.
"This outbreak is a wake-up call," the Geneva-based agency
said. "In a highly mobile world, all countries should always be
prepared for the unanticipated possibility of outbreaks of this,
and other serious infectious diseases."
It added, however, that there was no current evidence of the
disease spreading easily within communities, and there was no
need for any international travel or trade restrictions.
The eight new South Korean cases marked a rise from the four
and five the previous two days, but below double-digit daily
increases reported last week.
"It is absolutely critical to keep high-level surveillance,
keep up high levels of monitoring," the WHO's assistant director
general, Keiji Fukuda, told a briefing in Geneva.
More than 6,500 people are in quarantine in South Korea,
either at home or in health facilities.
South Korea had come under criticism for its early response
to the MERS outbreak.
"They are really pulling out all the stops now and trying to
shut this down. It's very impressive," Fukuda, who led a WHO
team of experts who visited South Korea last week, told Reuters.
South Korea said 19 people diagnosed with the MERS virus had
recovered and been discharged from hospital.
The latest MERS patient to die in South Korea was a
54-year-old woman who had bronchiectasis and high blood
pressure. Nearly all of the fatalities were people who had
existing ailments or were elderly.
All of the infections known to have occurred in South Korea
have taken place in healthcare facilities. Three hospitals have
been at least partially shut and two have been locked down with
patients and medical staff inside.
MERS is caused by a coronavirus from the same family as the
one that triggered China's deadly 2003 outbreak of Severe Acute
Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).
The vast majority of MERS infections and deaths have been in
Saudi Arabia, where more than 1,000 people have been infected
since 2012, and about 454 have died.
