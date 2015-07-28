SEOUL, July 28 South Korea declared on Tuesday
it is effectively out of danger from Middle East Respiratory
Syndrome (MERS), more than two months after the first case was
reported and began spreading in hospital settings to kill 36
people.
The outbreak grew to become the largest outside Saudi
Arabia, infecting 186 people and at its peak putting nearly
17,000 in quarantine. It was traced to a man who returned from a
business trip to the Middle East in May.
"It is the assessment of the government and the medical
community that the public can rest easy," Prime Minister Hwang
Kyo-ahn told a government meeting on public health.
Twelve people remain hospitalised in South Korea and under
treatment for MERS although only one is still testing positive
for the MERS virus, the Health Ministry said, adding that no new
cases have been reported since July 4. Health experts say the
virus has an incubation period of about two weeks.
The outbreak has dealt a major blow to an already weakened
economy, knocking second-quarter growth to its worst in more
than six years as it closed thousands of schools, kept consumers
at home and scared foreign tourists into cancelling trips.
The schools have reopened and shoppers are back in the
stores, but officials are keen to repair lingering damage to
sentiment.
Hwang said it was too early to declare the outbreak over but
urged the public to return to normal daily life. He added that
the government would implement reforms to fix health care
shortcomings exposed during the outbreak, although he did not
specify what steps it would take.
MERS infection is linked to the same family of coronaviruses
that triggered a deadly outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory
Syndrome (SARS) in 2003.
British health authorities are investigating two suspected
cases of MERS in northern England. Twenty-six
countries have reported cases since 2012.
