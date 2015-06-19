(Adds detail, background)
By Ju-min Park and Tony Munroe
SEOUL, June 19 An outbreak of Middle East
Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) in South Korea appears to have
levelled off, a health official said on Friday, as the country
reported just one new patient, a day after Thailand reported its
first case.
A total of 166 people have been infected in the South Korean
outbreak, the largest outside Saudi Arabia. It has been traced
to a 68-year-old man who returned from a business trip to the
Middle East in early May.
It has spread through hospitals, killing 24 people.
The Thai case, a 75-year-old businessman from Oman, does not
appear to be linked to the South Korean outbreak but will spread
anxiety in the region, even though the worst appears over in
South Korea.
"Given the current developments, we have judged that it has
levelled off, but we need to watch further spread, further cases
from so-called intensive control hospitals," the South Korean
health ministry's chief policy official, Kwon Deok-cheol, told a
briefing.
As part of those efforts, South Korean authorities were
contacting nearly 42,000 people who had visited a hospital in
the capital, Seoul, that has been at the centre of the outbreak,
with half of the country's infections happening there.
Authorities said they aimed to contact people who had been at
the hospital, the Samsung Medical Center, between May 27-29 and
June 2-10, and they raised the number of those who may have been
in contact with MERS cases there to about 7,000 people.
MERS was first identified in humans in Saudi Arabia in 2012
and the majority of cases have been in the Middle East.
Isolated cases have cropped up in Asia before South Korea's
outbreak began last month, and Thailand is the fourth Asian
country to register a case.
The current cases in Asia have stirred fears of a repeat of
a 2002-2003 outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome
(SARS), which began in China and killed about 800 people
globally.
MERS is caused by a coronavirus from the same family as the
one that triggered SARS, though MERS does not spread as easily
as SARS.
South Korea's single new case reported on Friday was the
smallest number since June 3, and marks a sharp drop from
double-digit increases on some days last week.
The South Korean outbreak has taken a toll on Asia's fourth
biggest economy, with tourists cancelling visits and consumers
staying at home, and has dented the popularity of President Park
Geun-hye, whose government was criticised for its initial
response.
Park's approval rating fell to 29 percent in a weekly poll
released on Friday by Gallup Korea, the lowest since she took
office in 2013.
All of the infections known to have occurred in South Korea
have taken place in healthcare facilities.
The vast majority of MERS infections and deaths have been in
Saudi Arabia, where more than 1,000 people have been infected
since 2012, and about 454 have died.
(Editing by Paul Tait, Robert Birsel)