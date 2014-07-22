* MERS virus has killed at least 327 people, infected 850
* Scientists say detecting virus in air is a concern
* WHO says camel farmers, workers should take precautions
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, July 22 Saudi scientists have found gene
fragments of the deadly Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS)
virus in air from a barn housing an infected camel and say this
suggests the disease may be transmitted through the air.
MERS, a serious respiratory illness caused by a virus known
as a coronavirus (CoV), has infected at least 850 people since
it first emerged two years ago and killed at least 327 of them,
according to latest figures from the European Centre for Disease
Prevention and Control (ECDC).
The vast majority of human cases have been in Saudi Arabia,
but isolated MERS cases have been reported across Europe and in
Asia and the United States in people linked who have recently
travelled in the Middle East.
Scientists are not sure of the origin of the virus, but
several studies have linked it to camels and some experts think
it is being passed to humans through close physical contact or
through the consumption of camel meat or camel milk.
However, in this latest study, published in the online
journal of the American Society for Microbiology mBio,
scientists said the detection of the virus in air samples was
concerning and needed to be followed up.
"The clear message here is that detection of airborne
MERS-CoV molecules, which were 100 percent identical with the
viral genomic sequence detected from a camel actively shedding
the virus in the same barn on the same day, warrants further
investigations and measures to prevent possible airborne
transmission of this deadly virus," said Esam Azhar, an
associate professor of medical virology at King Abdulaziz
University in Jeddah who led the study.
Viruses that spread through air - such as flu viruses for
example - are far more likely to spread swiftly and widely in
human populations than those that can only move from an animal
to a person, or from person to person, via direct contact.
For their research, Azhar's team collected three air samples
on three consecutive days from a camel barn near Jeddah owned by
a 43-year-old male MERS patient who later died from the disease.
Four of the man's nine camels had shown signs of nasal
discharge the week before the patient became ill, and he had
applied a topical medicine in the nose of one of the sick camels
a week before experiencing symptoms.
Using a laboratory technique called reverse transcription
polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) to detect levels of
particular genes, the scientists found that the first air
sample, collected on Nov. 7, 2013, contained genetic fragments
of the MERS virus.
This was the same day that one of the patient's camels
tested positive for the disease, they explained in a report of
their work.
The other samples did not test positive for the MERS virus -
suggesting short or intermittent shedding of the virus into the
air surrounding the camels, Azhar said.
Further tests of the first air sample confirmed the presence
of MERS genetic sequences and showed that the fragments were
identical to fragments detected in the camel and its sick owner.
"This study also underscores the importance of obtaining a
detailed clinical history with particular emphasis on any animal
exposure for any MERS case, especially because recent reports
suggest higher risk of (MERS) infections among people working
with camels," Azhar said.
The World Health Organisation and the Saudi Health Ministry
have advised camel farm and slaughterhouse workers to take
precautions against MERS by ensuring good hygiene, including
frequent hand washing after touching animals, facial protection
where feasible, and wearing of protective clothing.
(Reporting by Kate Kelland, editing by Ken Wills)