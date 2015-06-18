BANGKOK, June 18 Thailand confirmed its first case of the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) virus on Thursday, according to the country's health ministry.

The virus was detected in a businessman from Oman, the country's health minister told reporters.

"From two lab tests we can confirm that the MERS virus was found," said Public Health Minister Rajata Rajatanavin.

(Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre)