By Viparat Jantraprap

BANGKOK, June 19 Shares of Thai aviation firms and hoteliers fell on Friday after Thailand confirmed its first case of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), further dampening tourism sentiment already hit by an international aviation agency's safety rating downgrade.

Airports of Thailand Pcl dropped 4.2 percent, national carrier Thai Airways International Pcl eased 2.3 percent and hotelier Central Plaza Hotel Pcl plunged 6.6 percent, all extending losses for a second day.

The selloff on Thursday came as Thailand's civil aviation body was put under scrutiny after the United Nations' aviation agency downgraded its safety ratings for failing to properly oversee airlines under its jurisdiction.

"This could dampen the prospects for the tourism sector which has been the only bright spot for Thailand's economy so far," said market strategist Nattariya Wittayatanaseth at Kasikornbank Pcl.

Public Health Minister Rajata Rajatanavin told a news conference late on Thursday that a 75-year-old businessman from Oman had tested positive for MERS, the fourth Asian country to register the deadly virus this year.

The broader stock market index was down 0.3 percent, underperforming others in Southeast Asia.

Among other losers, low-cost carrier Nok Airlines Pcl shed 2 percent, Asia Aviation Pcl slipped 5.4 percent and hotel operator Minor International Pcl fell 3.3 percent. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)