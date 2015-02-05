LONDON Feb 5 The World Health Organization
(WHO) said on Thursday it remained worried about the spread of
MERS, a respiratory disease that has infected and killed
hundreds of people, overwhelmingly in Saudi Arabia.
In an update issued after a meeting of its emergency
committee on Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, the United
Nations health agency said more must be done to track the virus,
which is known to have infected at least 965 people, of whom
some 357 have died.
"Although the pattern of transmission appears relatively
unchanged, the overall situation and the possibility of
international spread remains of concern," the WHO said.
"Increased surveillance in many countries is needed to
better monitor trends related to the spread of this virus."
There is no cure or vaccine for MERS, which kills around 40
percent of its victims. The virus causes coughing, fever and
breathing problems, and can lead to pneumonia and kidney
failure.
First identified in humans in 2012, MERS is caused by a
coronavirus, from the same family as the one that caused a
deadly outbreak of SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) in
China in 2003.
The WHO said the MERS outbreak, which appeared to peak in
Saudi Arabia in April and May last year, "is currently
characterised by sporadic cases and clusters of cases in
communities and in healthcare settings, mostly in Saudi Arabia".
A small number of cases have been exported by travellers, it
said, but there is no evidence of sustained human-to-human
transmission.
The MERS virus has been linked to camels, and the WHO and
Saudi health officials have issued advice to people to avoid
direct contact with the animals, or adhere to good hygiene
practices when they are in contact.
But good data on MERS remains in short supply.
"Additional information from studies is ... required to
better understand the risk factors for infection and
transmission," it said. "In particular, the results of
case-control studies from affected countries are urgently
needed."
(Editing by Kevin Liffey)