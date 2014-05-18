By Sharon Begley
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 18 The biggest risk that Middle
East Respiratory Syndrome will become a global epidemic,
ironically, may lie with globe-trotting healthcare workers.
From Houston to Manila, doctors and nurses are recruited for
lucrative postings in Saudi Arabia, where MERS was first
identified in 2012. Because the kingdom has stepped up hiring of
foreign healthcare professionals in the last few years, disease
experts said, there is a good chance the MERS virus will hitch a
ride on workers as they return home.
"This is how MERS might spread around the world," said
infectious disease expert Dr Amesh Adalja of the University of
Pittsburgh Medical Center.
It can take five to 14 days for someone infected with MERS
to show symptoms, more than enough time for a contagious person
to fly to the other side of the world without being detectable.
Healthcare workers "are at extremely high risk of contracting
MERS compared to the general public," Adalja said.
The threat has attracted new attention with the confirmation
of the first two MERS cases in the United States. Both are
healthcare workers who fell ill shortly after leaving their work
in Saudi hospitals and boarding planes bound west.
About one-third of the MERS cases treated in hospitals in
the Saudi Red Sea city of Jeddah were healthcare workers,
according to the World Health Organization.
Despite the risk, few of the healthcare workers now in, or
planning to go to, Saudi Arabia are having second thoughts about
working there, according to nurses, doctors and recruiters
interviewed by Reuters.
Michelle Tatro, 28, leaves next week for the kingdom, where
she will work as an open-heart-surgery nurse. Tatro, who
typically does 13-week stints at hospitals around the United
States, said her family had sent her articles about MERS, but
she wasn't worried.
"I was so glad to get this job," she told Reuters. "Travel
is my number one passion."
So far, international health authorities have not publicly
expressed concern about the flow of expatriate medical workers
to and from Saudi Arabia.
"There is not much public health authorities or border
agents can do," said infectious disease expert Dr Michael
Osterholm of the University of Minnesota. "Sure, they can ask
people, 'did you work in a healthcare facility in Saudi Arabia,'
but if the answer is yes, then what?"
Healthcare workers are best placed to understand the MERS
risk, Osterholm said, and "there should be a heightened
awareness among them of possible MERS symptoms."
Neither the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention nor
the Department of Homeland Security responded to questions about
whether they were considering monitoring healthcare workers
returning to the United States.
SOARING DEMAND
In the last few years, the number of expatriates working in
Saudi Arabia has soared, said Suleiman Arabie, managing director
of Houston, Texas-based recruiting firm SA International, with
thousands now working in the kingdom.
About 15 percent of physicians working in the kingdom are
American or European, and some 40 percent of nurses are Filipino
or Malaysian, according to estimates by recruiters and people
who have worked in hospitals there.
The majority of U.S.-trained medical staff are on one- or
two-year contracts, which results in significant churn as
workers rotate in and out of Saudi medical facilities.
The Saudi government is building hundreds of hospitals and
offering private companies interest-free loans to help build new
facilities. Its healthcare spending jumped to $27 billion last
year from $8 billion in 2008. Building the hospitals is one
challenge, staffing them with qualified personnel is another.
Arabie's firm is trying to fill positions at two dozen
medical facilities in Saudi Arabia for pulmonologists, a
director of nursing, a chief of physiotherapy and scores more.
Doctors in lucrative, in-demand specialties such as
cardiology and oncology can make $1 million for a two-year
contract, recruiters said.
Nurses' pay depends on their home country, with those from
the United States and Canada earning around $60,000 a year while
those from the Philippines get about $12,000, recruiters said.
That typically comes with free transportation home, housing, and
10 weeks of paid vacation each year. For Americans, any income
under about $100,000 earned abroad is tax-free, adding to the
appeal of a Saudi posting.
One Filipina nurse, who spoke anonymously so as not to hurt
her job prospects, told Reuters that she was "willing to go to
Saudi Arabia because I don't get enough pay here." In a private
hospital in Manila, she made 800 pesos (about $18) a day.
"I know the risks abroad but I'd rather take it than stay
here," she said. "I am not worried about MERS virus. I know how
to take care of myself and I have the proper training."
None of Arabie's potential candidates "have expressed any
concern" about MERS. Only one of the hundreds of professionals
placed by Toronto-based medical staffing firm Helen Ziegler &
Associates Inc. decided to return to the United States because
of MERS, it said, and one decided not to accept a job in Jeddah
she had been hired for.
Recruitment agencies in Manila have also continued to send
nurses to the kingdom since the MERS outbreak, said Hans Leo
Cacdac, the head of the Philippine Overseas Employment
Administration. The government advises that returning workers be
screened for MERS, Labour and Employment Secretary Rosalinda
Baldoz said this week.
Expat healthcare workers now working in Saudi Arabia feel
confident local authorities are taking the necessary steps to
combat the spread of MERS in hospitals.
"Just today they came and put up giant posters in our
hospital on MERS," said Dr Taher Kagalwala, a pediatrician
originally from Mumbai who works at Al Moweh General Hospital in
a town about 120 miles from Tai'f city in western Saudi Arabia
"I have not heard of or seen any healthcare workers looking
to leave their jobs or return to their countries because of the
MERS panic. If it was happening, there would have been gossip
very soon."
