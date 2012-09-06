Sept 6 Women who have migraines may have no
greater risk of becoming overweight than other women, despite
what some research has suggested, according to an international
study.
Some studies have found a connection between excess weight
and a higher rate of migraines, but they have mainly studied
people at one point in time, leaving unclear whether the weight
or the migraines came first.
The current study, which appeared in the journal
Cephalalgia, looked at data from the Women's Health Study, a
long-term clinical trial that began following thousands of U.S.
women in the mid-1990s.
"Our study should be reassuring that having migraine is not
associated with future increase in relative body weight or
obesity," researcher Tobias Kurth, of the French national
research institute INSERM and the University of Bordeaux, said
by email.
Overall, women who had migraines at the outset were no more
likely than other women to become overweight or obese over the
next 13 years. The average weight gain in both groups was almost
identical, at around 4.5 kg (10 lb).
In theory, migraines could contribute to weight gain
indirectly, such as frequent or severe headaches keeping a
person from regular exercise.
The new findings are based on 19,162 female health
professionals who were aged 45 or older, and of normal weight,
when they entered the study. Almost 3,500 reported a history of
migraines.
Over the next 13 years, 41 percent of those women became
overweight, while about 4 percent became obese. But the odds of
becoming obese were no greater among women with a history of
migraine, and the risk of becoming overweight was only slightly
higher -- 11 percent.
Severe migraines did not appear to carry a risk of extra
weight either, Kurth's team found. Women who had migraines
weekly to daily were at no greater risk of becoming overweight
or obese than those whose migraines came a few times a year.
The study did not look at whether overweight or obese women
are at increased risk of migraines or more severe ones.
"That is still possible. In fact, several studies have now
shown that obesity is associated with increased migraine
frequency," Kurth said.
There is also some evidence tying obesity to an elevated
risk of developing migraines in the first place, but the
prevalence of migraine has remained stable in recent decades,
while obesity rates have soared, he added.
