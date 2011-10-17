Oct 17 Hallucinated scents such as a burning or
rotten smell, or even the scent of foie gras, can be a part of
the "aura" that some people perceive before a migraine attack,
although it is rare, according to a U.S. study.
About 30 percent of people with recurrent migraines have
sensory disturbances shortly before their headache hits, known
as aura, but these are usually visual, such as flashes of light
or blind spots. Tingling sensations or numbness, or difficulty
speaking or understanding language, may also appear.
But the study, conducted by Matthew Robbins and colleagues
at the Montefiore Headache Center in New York, found that a
small number of people described smelling scents in conjunction
with their headaches.
"It's uncommon, but distinctive," said Robbins, noting that
disturbances in the sense of smell, known as olfactory
hallucinations, have not been covered in a systematic review of
medical literature before.
Researchers reviewed 25 reported cases of patients with
headaches, migraines in most cases, and olfactory
hallucinations. They also examined records from more than 2,100
patients seen over 30 months. Fourteen people, or just under 0.7
percent, had described smelling scents ahead of their headaches.
"The most common was of the burning or smoke variety,"
Robbins said.
Some sufferers described a general burning smell. others
said they smelled cigar smoke, wood smoke or burnt popcorn.
"Decomposition" odors, such as garbage or sewage, were the
next most common smell reported. A few people described pleasant
odours, including the scent of oranges, coffee or, in one case,
foie gras.
About 11 percent of the world's population suffers from
migraines, so even though olfactory hallucinations are an
unusual part of aura, there could still be a fairly large number
of people who experience them, Robbins said.
It's not clear why the hallucinated odors are most often
unpleasant, or why they are only rarely part of migraine aura.
But aura symptoms are thought to involve a phenomenon called
"cortical spreading depression," where a wave of increased
electrical activity in nerve cells of the brain is followed by a
wave of depressed activity, Robbins said.
That same phenomenon might underlie olfactory hallucinations
-- and because the brain's smell centres occupy much less space
than its sight centres, that could, in theory, explain why
phantom scents are so much less common, he added.
It is also possible that some people with migraines and
olfactory hallucinations do not recognise the phenomenon, he
added. People know something is wrong when they see zigzag
lines, but it is easy to assume a small is actually coming from
somewhere.
Since some disorders, such as Parkinson's disease, can cause
a person to smell scents that are not present, any such
hallucinations without an accompanying headache should be
checked out, he warned.
(Reporting from New York by Amy Norton at Reuters Health;
editing by Elaine Lies and Ron Popeski)