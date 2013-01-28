Jan 28 Weather has long been considered one of
many potential migraine triggers, but a U.S. study now links
lightning, specifically, to the onset of the severe headaches
that plague millions.
Researchers. whose work appeared in the journal Cephalalgia.
found that, based on headache logs and weather data for the two
U.S. states of Ohio and Missouri, people were 28 percent more
likely to experience a migraine on days when lightning struck
within 40 kilometers (25 miles) of their home.
"We're very surprised and very happy with the results in
that this is the first study to link lightning to migraines,"
said senior author Vincent Martin, from the University of
Cincinnati College of Medicine in Ohio.
Migraines are severe headaches - sometimes accompanied by
light sensitivity, visual hallucinations or nausea - that can
disable a person for hours or even days at a time. The majority
of migraine sufferers are women.
Martin told Reuters Health that a migraine may result from
certain triggers, such as stress, lack of sleep and dehydration.
Previous research has also found links between the onset of
migraines and high barometric pressure, high temperatures and
high humidity.
But most of the past studies on weather and migraines relied
on an individual's observations and did not always account for
other, possibly unseen, local weather conditions, the
researchers wrote.
For the new study, they used information collected from
three sensors that track lightning near Cincinnati, Ohio, and
five sensors near St. Louis, Missouri. Those sensors allowed the
researchers to know when and where lightning struck, and the
intensity of each strike.
They also used the headache diaries from two previous
studies of 90 migraine sufferers in those areas who were between
18 and 65 years of age. In those diaries, the participants
recorded their headaches for three to six months.
After comparing the weather data with the headache journals,
the researchers found that a lightning strike within 40
kilometers (25 miles) of a person's house was linked to a 31
percent increased risk of any kind of headache, and a 28 percent
increased risk of the more severe migraine headache.
Martin said that could mean an extra one to three migraines
per month for an individual, but that it depends on the person
and the weather.
As for how lightning might affect migraines, Martin said it
could be that the electromagnetic waves and ozone created by the
lightning have something to do with it.
"The other theory is that when these thunderstorms roll in
they can create more allergy spores in the environment," he
said, which could create problems for some people.
The researchers cannot say for certain that lightning causes
migraine, even though they used a computer model to account for
other meteorological changes that occur during a thunderstorm.
In an accompanying editorial, Hayrunnisa Bolay of Gazi
University in Ankara, Turkey, warned that the study had
limitations, including its failure to account for the
participants' own individual risk factors.
"In brief, one can only conclude that weather conditions
associated with lightning have the potential to induce headache
in migraine patients," she wrote.
