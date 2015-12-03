(Adds full name of journal in paragraph 9)
* Many refugees bear mental scars of war, persecution, rape
* Some develop complex and severe psychological illnesses
* New treatments focused on victims of multiple trauma
* Experts say "psychological first aid" should be a priority
By Kate Kelland, Health and Science Correspondent
LONDON, Dec 3 Europe's migrant crisis is forcing
the advancement of new psychological therapies that go beyond
existing treatments to help victims not of one traumatic event,
but of multiple traumas such as rape, war and torture.
Among the hundreds of thousands of people fleeing Syria,
Afghanistan and other war-torn areas, significant numbers are
likely to have severe psychiatric illnesses, including complex
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), according to studies in
peer-reviewed scientific journals.
PTSD plagues sufferers with flashbacks and panic attacks,
and can render them sleepless, emotionally volatile and less
likely to be able to settle into a new home.
Deploying mainstream therapies designed for victims of
single-event trauma in stable, well-funded settings - such as
returning soldiers or car crash survivors - will not tackle this
migrant mental health crisis effectively, specialists say.
So therapists in Europe are honing their skills in
relatively new, refugee-focused psychological techniques such as
Narrative Exposure Therapy and Intercultural Psychotherapy.
Italian psychotherapist Aurelia Barbieri is one of a handful
of volunteer mental health experts on Europe's front line.
Working with charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) in
makeshift arrival camps in Sicily, she gives what she calls
"psychological first aid" to migrants arriving after months or
years making their escape through the desert, through Libya,
across the sea.
"They often say they have been imprisoned, beaten all day
long, shot at, or scalded with boiling water. They've been
treated like beasts," she said in a telephone interview.
TERRIFYING FLASHBACKS
Almost half of 23 refugees assessed by doctors in Dresden,
Germany met the diagnosis for PTSD, according to research
published in the Nature journal Molecular Psychiatry in
November.
In Sicily's Ragusa province, MSF says screening showed
almost 40 percent of those suffering mental health effects had
PTSD. "They have terrifying flashbacks. They think they're going
mad," said Barbieri. "What I hope to do is first of all is
listen. When they can feel they're in a protected place, they
can start talking about their trauma."
Some refugees lose the ability to trust or form positive
relationships, according to experts at the Helen Bamber
Foundation, a British charity that supports survivors of human
rights violations.
This makes treatment more difficult, but also more critical
if refugees are to have a chance of a new life and their host
countries are to successfully integrate them, says Mina Fazel, a
refugee mental health specialist at Oxford University.
A review published in The Lancet in 2005 of 20 studies
looking at mental illness among 7,000 refugees resettled in
Western countries, found they were about 10 times more likely
than the general population to have PTSD. It concluded: "Tens of
thousands of refugees and former refugees resettled in western
countries probably have post-traumatic stress disorder."
While refugees are not a new phenomenon, it is only in about
the past decade that psychologists have refined approaches
specifically for them, partly because the international response
has focused on such needs as food, clothing and shelter.
NARRATIVE EXPOSURE
Studies of a specifically refugee-relevant psychological
therapy called Narrative Exposure Therapy (NET) show it can
produce swift and meaningful results.
Since time matters when treating refugees, who often do not
stay in one place for very long, NET - first devised by German
researchers Frank Neuner, Maggie Schauer and Thomas Elbert 10
years ago - was developed specifically for victims of multiple
trauma and designed to be delivered in refugee camp settings.
The treatment, typically administered in six sessions of
about an hour each, focuses on clearly documenting the
atrocities endured.
One clinical trial in 43 Sudanese refugees, designed to
examine the effectiveness of NET, compared results in of those
who had four sessions of NET versus others who had four
supportive counselling sessions, versus others who had one
session of another established form of psychological therapy
called psychoeducation.
A year later, only 29 percent of the NET patients still met
the diagnosis for PTSD, compared with 79 of the counselling
patients and 80 percent of the psychoeducation group.
Patients are encouraged to relate what has happened to them,
ideally in a chronological framework.
By emotionally exposing themselves to traumatic memories in
a coherent historical narrative, NET helps refugees "anchor in
time and context" the trauma they experienced and overcome
flashbacks, said Katy Robjant, head of therapy services at the
Helen Bamber Foundation, which uses the technique.
"You learn that you don't have to be afraid of your
memories," she told Reuters.
Robjant says that in the past year, around 30 to 35 patients
at the foundation had been treated using NET. Her foundation is
one of five specialist trauma services in London, and all use
NET for many of their multiple trauma PTSD patients.
None of the organisations mentioned in this story would
allow Reuters access to refugees undergoing therapy, citing
concerns about patient confidentiality and welfare.
It is also difficult to gauge the costs of the treatments
described, since they are often administered by therapists
working for charities on a voluntary basis.
ALIENATION, ANXIETY
Other specialists prefer a different approach, using their
own experiences as refugees now settled and working in a new
country to help others deal with their trauma.
In an old piano factory that has become the Refugee Therapy
Centre in north London, a 44-year-old Syrian man wrings his
hands, his desperate eyes darting and restless as he tells of
being imprisoned and torture. His wife says he wakes up crying
in the night, can't work, and can become angry and unpredictable
when people make comments in the street.
He doesn't want to give his name, or details of what his
jailers did to him, but he hopes staff at the centre can help.
The therapists here work in 14 languages - including Arabic,
Farsi, French, Spanish and Turkish - to help patients like the
Syrian refugee deal with issues of cultural alienation, social
isolation, anxiety and depression.
The centre's clinical director, Aida Alayarian, doesn't use
NET, saying she prefers to avoid exposing her patients to
painful memories and instead wants to focus on overcoming
present fears and anxieties. She says she sees better results
with a technique known as Intercultural Psychotherapy.
With its roots in the development of cross-cultural
psychiatry of the 1970s, the treatment was refined in the past
decade to focus on refugees. It aims to rebuild psychological
resilience and, Alayarian says, is relevant for migrants
currently coming to Europe, particularly the young.
"It's really important for us to bring in young refugees who
have suffered psychologically but don't have the willingness to
seek psychological help," she said.
Over the last year, the centre - funded in part by
charitable donations and in part by local government grant - has
been seeing about 50 patients a week. She says around 90 percent
of her patients meet the diagnostic criteria for PTSD.
There is no defined duration for the treatment. Therapists
use psychoanalytic techniques to work through past experiences,
but the emphasis is on providing cultural support, including
advice about schools, housing and employment, to help migrants
adjust, tackle current difficulties and rebuild confidence and
self-esteem, rather than documenting past trauma.
'TIP OF THE ICEBERG'
Whatever the preferred approach, there is little doubt
demand is high.
The United Nations refugee agency UNHCR says nearly 59.5
million people worldwide were displaced at the end of 2014, up
from 51.2 million in 2013. The U.N. sees no easing of the flow
into Europe and says the current 8,000 daily arrivals may turn
out to be only "the tip of the iceberg".
Some health experts argue that while psychological first aid
may be desirable, refugees often have more pressing needs such
as food, clothing, shelter, safety and access to justice.
Robjant agrees basic emergency needs come first, but said:
"We're talking here about people who have very serious mental
health problems, and those kinds of people will find it much
more difficult anyway to meet their own basic needs.
"Also, for those who are suicidal, addressing their mental
health could be as much a life and death situation as addressing
their need for food and shelter."
(Editing by Pravin Char)