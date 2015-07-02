July 2 U.S. health insurer Centene Corp said it would buy Health Net Inc for $6.3 billion in cash and stock to bolster its position as a manager of government health insurance programs.

The offer values Health Net at $78.57 per share, representing a 21 percent premium to the stock's Wednesday close, the companies said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)