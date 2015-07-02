Slide in U.S. infrastructure stocks sign of 'Trump trade' weakness
NEW YORK, March 22 If the swoon this week in financials was one sign of the Trump trade running out of fuel, recent weakness in transportation and infrastructure shares is another.
July 2 U.S. health insurer Centene Corp said it would buy Health Net Inc for $6.3 billion in cash and stock to bolster its position as a manager of government health insurance programs.
The offer values Health Net at $78.57 per share, representing a 21 percent premium to the stock's Wednesday close, the companies said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, March 22 Brazil's antitrust watchdog Cade on Wednesday approved BM&FBovespa SA's takeover of rival Cetip SA Mercados Organizados, and will not require any antitrust measures beyond those the exchange and clearinghouse firms proposed themselves.