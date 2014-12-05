Dec 5 A Massachusetts jury has found that an
agreement between AstraZeneca Plc and Ranbaxy
Laboratories Ltd to delay the launch of a generic
version of AstraZeneca's heartburn drug Nexium was not
anticompetitive.
The verdict, handed down Friday in federal court in Boston,
is the first time a jury has decided such a case since the U.S.
Supreme Court ruled last year that so-called "pay-for-delay"
settlements may run afoul of antitrust laws.
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission estimates that
pay-for-delay deals, in which a branded drugmaker pays a generic
rival to stay off the market, cost consumers $3.5 billion each
year.
An attorney for the plaintiffs, which include drug
wholesalers, retailers and insurers, could not be reached for
comment. AstraZeneca and an attorney for Ranbaxy released
statements saying they were pleased with the verdict.
The lawsuit, which began in 2012, challenged a 2008
settlement in a patent suit between AstraZeneca and Ranbaxy. The
plaintiffs claim the settlement gave Ranbaxy nearly $1 billion
to delay the launch of its generic Nexium.
The suit originally also targeted two other generic
drugmakers that reached deals with AstraZeneca over Nexium,
namely Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Dr. Reddy's
Laboratories Ltd, but both settled with the plaintiffs.
Two other cases against the same four companies over the
Nexium settlements are pending in Pennsylvania state court.
Those cases are not affected by Friday's verdict.
Ranbaxy had planned to launch generic Nexium this year, but
the FDA recently revoked its approval, citing problems with the
company's manufacturing process.
The case is In re Nexium Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District
Court for the District of Massachusetts, No. 12-2409.
(Reporting By Brendan Pierson; Editing by Ted Botha and Andrew
Hay)