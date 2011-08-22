NEW YORK Aug 22 Some studies have suggested
that working the night shift may raise a pregnant woman's risks
of preterm delivery or having an underweight baby, but a review
says that if those effects exist, they are likely to be small.
After looking at 23 studies involving thousands of women,
researchers led by Matteo Bonzini of the University of Insubria
in Italy found that overall, shift work was not strongly linked
to the risk of preterm delivery versus a standard nine-to-five
job.
Women working night or rotating shifts did have a slightly
higher chance of having a baby who was small for gestational
age, but the evidence was not strong enough to make "confident
conclusions," the researchers reported in the journal BJOG.
"On balance, the evidence currently available about the
investigated birth outcomes does not make a compelling case for
mandatory restrictions on shift-working in pregnancy," they
wrote.
In theory, irregular work hours could affect a woman's
reproductive function by throwing off the body's natural clock
and disrupting normal hormone activity.
A recent U.S. government study, for instance, found that
nurses who worked rotating shifts were more likely to have
irregular menstrual periods than those who worked a consistent
schedule -- raising the possibility that rotating shifts might
affect fertility.
Whether that is the case, though, is unknown. Studies have
also yielded conflicting findings about whether women on night
and rotating shifts have higher risks of preterm delivery or
having an underweight baby.
However, many factors would potentially explain a connection
between shift work and poorer pregnancy outcomes.
Women who do shift work may make less money, have higher
smoking rates or generally less healthy lifestyles than women
with a standard work week.
Some studies factored in many of those variables, but others
did not. The review included 23 international studies, each
involving anywhere from 700 to more than 35,000 women.
When the researchers combined the results from all the
studies looking at preterm delivery, there was a slightly higher
risk seen among shift workers -- 16 percent -- compared to
non-shift workers.
But after the researchers sifted out several studies they
deemed low quality, either because they didn't account for
smoking and income, or relied on women's self-reports rather
than medical records.
Without those studies, the link between shift work and
preterm labor disappeared.
As for birth size, there were somewhat higher risks seen
among women doing shift work -- they were 12 percent more
likely, for example, to have a baby who was small for
gestational age. But the evidence was not statistically strong,
and the increased risk could be a chance finding, the
researchers said.
They added that there is a need for further studies.
"In the meantime, we suggest that it would be prudent,
insofar as job circumstances allow, to permit pregnant women who
wish to do so to reduce their exposure to shift and night
working," they wrote.
