June 12 Certain hospital sounds, such as
electronic alarms, telephones and conversations, can wake
patients up even at relatively low levels, creating an
environment that may slow healing, according to a U.S. study.
The report, published in the Annals of Internal Medicine,
follows another study earlier this year that discovered hospital
noise levels can spike up to 80 decibels (dB), about as loud as
a chainsaw.
"It's nerve-wracking enough to be a hospital patient, and
there's a lot of racket at night," said Orfeu Buxton, a
neuroscientist at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard
Medical School in Boston, who led the study
To measure how loud particular noises have to be to wake
people up, Buxton and his colleagues monitored the sleep of 12
healthy people as the researchers pumped sounds into the room
where they slept.
Many of the noises were recorded from an actual hospital.
They included IV pump alarms, people talking, a plane flying
overhead and a laundry cart rolling down the hall.
Throughout the night, the researchers would play the noises
one at a time.
Each sound was first played at the level of a whisper and if
the person's brain waves didn't show a response, the researchers
stepped up the level until the "patient" woke up or the volume
reached 70 dB, about the level of people shouting.
The findings showed that alarms and voices were the worst
offenders when it came to disturbing sleep, Buxton said.
For instance, during moderately light levels of sleep -
where people spend most of the night - an IV pump alarm woke up
about 90 percent of people at 40 dB, the quietest level. Even
during deep sleep, more than half of people woke up to the alarm
played at the level of a whisper.
Similarly, about three-quarters of participants woke up from
the sound of people having a whispered conversation during the
lighter stage of sleep, the researchers said.
While people might not remember being aroused by the sounds,
they could feel less rested the next day, Buxton said.
Traffic outside, a jet flying overhead, a helicopter taking
off and a toilet flushing were much less disruptive.
The researchers also measured how people's heart rates
responded to each of the sounds, and they found that arousals
caused a slight increase in heart rate.
The result "gives us confidence this is a genuine
physiological response in a negative way," said Jeffrey
Ellenbogen, chief of sleep medicine at Massachusetts General
Hospital, who co-led the study.
All of the patients were healthy and not in the hospital,
and Ellenbogen, also from Harvard Medical School, said he would
expect to see an even greater disturbance among older and sicker
hospitalized patients.
Susan Frampton, the president of Planetree, a group that
promotes patient-centered healthcare, said hospitals can lower
some disruptive sounds, such as by designing buildings to reduce
noise exposure.
"One thing is to close the doors on patient rooms," added
Frampton, who was not involved in the study. "You have no idea
how many hospitals' staff don't even think of doing that."
SOURCE: bit.ly/atTzv0
(Reporting from New York by Kerry Grens; editing by Elaine Lies
and Bob Tourtellotte)