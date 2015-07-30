By Kate Kelland
LONDON, July 31 People caught up in a nuclear
disaster are more likely to suffer severe psychological
disorders such as depression and post-traumatic stress disorder
rather than any harm from radiation, scientists said on Friday.
Factors such as having to evacuate homes or simply fear
contribute to the trauma, the scientists said in studies
published in The Lancet to mark the 70th anniversary of the U.S.
atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
The studies counter the misconception that nuclear disasters
have caused widespread death and physical illness, with the
researchers finding that the mental health effects were far more
profound.
"In most nuclear accidents very few people are exposed to a
life-threatening dose of radiation," wrote Akira Ohtsuru of the
Fukushima Medical University (FMU).
Nuclear accidents are rare but five rated as "severe" have
occurred during the past 60 years - Russia's Kyshtym in 1957,
Windscale in Britain in 1957, Three Mile Island in the United
States in 1979, Chernobyl in 1986 and Japan's Fukushima in 2011.
Koichi Tanigawa of FMU, who led one of the studies, said the
psychological burden for people living in affected regions is
often overlooked.
In 2006, the United Nations Chernobyl Forum report found
that accident's most serious public health issue was its damage
to mental health, an effect made worse by poor communication
about the health risks of reported radiation levels.
Even now, 20 years after the accident, rates of depression
and post traumatic stress disorder remain higher than normal,
the researchers said.
Similar problems were seen after Fukushima, with the
proportion of adults with psychological distress almost five
times higher among disaster evacuees - at 14.6 percent compared
with just 3 percent in the general population.
"Although the radiation dose to the public from Fukushima
was relatively low, and no discernible physical health effects
are expected, psychological and social problems, largely
stemming from the differences in risk perceptions, have had a
devastating impact on people's lives," Tanigawa said.
Some 170,000 residents were evacuated from a 30 km (20
miles) radius of the Fukushima plant, the researchers said.
At least a third of the world's 437 nuclear power plants
have even more people living within that distance - 21 have more
than a million people nearby, and six have more than 3 million.
Radiological health experts said analysing such events gives
vital information on how best to protect those living near
nuclear power plants.
