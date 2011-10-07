* IOM says cost should be based on national average
* Urges HHS to be as specific as possible with benefits
* Recommends HHS produce benefits rule by May 2012
By Alina Selyukh
Oct 6 An advisory group urged U.S. officials to
formulate a set of essential health benefits under President
Barack Obama's healthcare overhaul that is in line with cost of
insurance in a typical small employer plan.
The Institute of Medicine report issued on Thursday also
recommended the Department of Health and Human Services be as
specific as possible in deciding what health benefits should be
required in individual and small group plans as the reform
rolls out in 2014.
The IOM, one of national academies of science that advises
U.S. policymakers, did not address any specific types of
benefits itself, in keeping with its assigned task.
Obama's Affordable Care Act was passed last year and is
designed to extend healthcare coverage to an estimated 32
million Americans who are now uninsured.
Insurers, states, employers, and health providers now turn
their attention to HHS for its proposal on essential benefits,
which will impact the entire small-group and individual
insurance market.
"We're in a marathon. What we've just gotten today is the
first leg," said Paul Keckley, executive director of the
Deloitte Center for Health Solutions.
IOM recommended that HHS produce its essential benefits
list by May of 2012.
The institute said policymakers should ensure the benefits
get routinely re-evaluated to stay in step with inflation and
medical advances, and suggested creating a National Benefits
Advisory Council.
Insurers and employers seemed relieved that the report did
not recommend a large scope of coverage and reflected their
call to balance costs and benefits.
"We agree that this balance is critical to ensuring that
individuals, working families and small employers can afford
health insurance," said Karen Ignagni, the president and chief
executive of America's Health Insurance Plans.
Ignagni's industry group represents many U.S. health
insurers, including major providers such as Aetna Inc (AET.N),
Humana Inc (HUM.N), WellPoint Inc WLP.N and UnitedHealth
(UNH.N).
IOM encouraged HHS to seek as much input from the industry,
employers and consumers as possible in drafting the essential
health benefit package.
"The big takeaway (from the report) is the need to take
seriously the affordability and comprehensiveness," said Dr.
Elizabeth McGlynn, a member of the IOM committee that worked on
the report and a director of Kaiser Permanente's Center for
Effectiveness and Safety Research in Pasadena, California.
The IOM report was originally expected on Friday.
It is available on the Internet at: www.iom.edu/EHB
