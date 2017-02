WASHINGTON Aug 17 A key recommendation for medical coverage standards under the Obama administration's healthcare overhaul may be issued later than a September deadline, according to the organization preparing the report.

The influential Institute of Medicine, an independent agency based in Washington, was tasked with recommending how to determine the basic health benefits for millions of Americans who will qualify for coverage sold through state-run insurance exchanges beginning in 2014. (Reporting by David Morgan, editing by Matthew Lewis)