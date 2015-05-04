By Sharon Begley
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 4 Patients with type-2 diabetes
who are overweight but not obese outlive diabetics of normal
weight, scientists reported on Monday, in another example of the
"obesity paradox."
Although public health officials issue dire warnings about
the consequences of overweight, and employers are pressuring
workers to slim down via "wellness programs," the relationship
between weight and longevity is paradoxical: Studies show that
although obesity increases the risk of developing cardiovascular
disease (CVD), overweight patients with CVD live longer than
patients of normal weight.
Similarly, obesity increases the chances of developing
type-2 diabetes. But it wasn't clear if overweight confers a
survival advantage in diabetics.
Sixteen previous studies got conflicting answers: Some found
overweight diabetics had lower mortality; others didn't. But
many were hobbled by methodological problems including few
patients, short follow-up, or using questionnaires rather than
clinic records.
The new study tried to do better. Researchers led by Drs.
Stephen Atkin and Pierluigi Costanzo of Britain's University of
Hull followed 10,568 patients with type-2 diabetes for an
average of nearly 11 years.
Although overweight and obese patients had an increased risk
of heart attacks and strokes, they were more likely to stay
alive than normal-weight diabetics, the researchers reported in
Annals of Internal Medicine.
(Overweight is defined as a body mass index of 25 to 29.9,
which would be 146 to 174 pounds for someone 5 feet 4 inches.
Normal weight means a BMI of 18.5 to 24.9, or 108 to 145 pounds
at that height.)
Underweight diabetics had the highest risk of dying during
the study, with nearly three times the mortality of
normal-weight patients. Overweight patients had the best
survival, being 13 percent less likely to die than normal-weight
or obese diabetics.
That result was at odds with a 2014 study in the New England
Journal of Medicine that found no survival advantage with extra
pounds. That study, however, used the upper end of normal weight
as the comparison. If it had used the full range of 18.5 to
24.9, Costanzo said, "it's likely" the results "would have been
similar to ours."
One way extra pounds might keep diabetics alive longer is if
overweight protects against frailty and osteoporosis, which can
kill. Alternatively, diabetes in lean people might take an
especially lethal form.
"It's likely those diabetic patients with normal weight have
a more aggressive form of type-2 diabetes compared to those who
are overweight and obese," Costanzo said.
(Reporting by Sharon Begley; Editing by Ted Botha)