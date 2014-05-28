By Will Dunham
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 28 Obesity is imposing an
increasingly heavy burden on the world's population in rich and
poor nations alike, with almost 30 percent of people globally
now either obese or overweight - a staggering 2.1 billion in
all, researchers said on Wednesday.
The researchers conducted what they called the most
comprehensive assessment to date of one of the pressing public
health dilemmas of our time, using data covering 188 nations
from 1980 to 2013.
Nations in the Middle East and North Africa, Central America
and the Pacific and Caribbean islands reached staggeringly high
obesity rates, the team at the University of Washington's
Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation in Seattle reported
in the Lancet medical journal.
The biggest obesity rises among women came in Egypt, Saudi
Arabia, Oman, Honduras and Bahrain. Among men, it was in New
Zealand, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United States.
The richest country, the United States, was home to the
biggest chunk of the planet's obese population - 13 percent -
even though it claims less than 5 percent of its people.
Obesity is a complex problem fueled by the availability of
cheap, fatty, sugary, salty, high-calorie "junk food" and the
rise of sedentary lifestyles. It is a major risk factor for
heart disease and stroke, diabetes, arthritis and certain
cancers. Chronic complications of weight kill about 3.4 million
adults annually, the U.N. World Health Organization says.
During the 33 years studied, rates of being obese or
overweight soared 28 percent in adults and 47 percent in
children. During that span, the number of overweight and obese
people rose from 857 million in 1980 to 2.1 billion in 2013.
That number exceeds the total world population of 1927, when
it first hit 2 billion. Earth's population now tops 7 billion.
The researchers said obesity - once a malady of rich nations
- now grips people of all ages, incomes and regions, with not
one country succeeding in cutting its obesity rate.
"Two-thirds of the obese population actually resides in
developing countries," said Marie Ng, a global health professor
who was one of the researchers.
The problem was most acute in the Middle East and North
Africa, with more than 58 percent of adult men and 65 percent of
adult women overweight or obese. Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia,
Oman and Kuwait saw big increases.
"We have to remind ourselves that obesity is really not a
cosmetic issue. It's a main risk factor for morbidity and
mortality," added global health professor Ali Mokdad, another of
the researchers.
Obesity is appearing at increasing young ages, rising nearly
50 percent in children and adolescents worldwide.
Men tallied higher rates in developed countries. Women did
so in developing countries. There was a possible ray of hope in
rich countries, with the rate of increase in adult obesity
slowing in the past eight years.
More than half of the world's obese live in just 10
countries: the United States, China, India, Russia, Brazil,
Mexico, Egypt, Germany, Pakistan and Indonesia.
(Reporting by Will Dunham; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)