By Susan Heavey
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 27 The rate of obesity continues
to climb across the world's most developed countries, with
certain nations and groups of people such as women and the poor
hit harder by the recent economic crisis, the OECD said on
Tuesday.
While rates are rising as much as 3 percent a year in
countries such as Australia, France, Mexico and Switzerland,
they have been fairly stable in other countries such as the
Unites States, Canada, Korea and Italy, the Organisation for
Economic Cooperation and Development said in report.
A review of available data showed that the global recession
that struck in 2008 forced many families in harder-hit nations
to cut back spending on food, especially healthier but often
more expensive options such as fruits and vegetables, in favor
of cheaper, less healthy options, it said.
Even in nations that fared better in the economic slowdown,
certain groups of people, particularly women and those who are
less educated and have lower incomes, were also more likely to
be obese, OECD found.
"The economic crisis is likely to have contributed to
further growth in obesity," OECD researchers wrote.
Although the overall rate of obesity has slowed among more
economically developed countries over the past five years, "the
obesity epidemic has not stopped spreading," they added.
The new report, based on a review of data from 10 OECD
countries, will be presented on Wednesday at the European
Congress on Obesity in Bulgaria.
Most of the OECD's 34 members are wealthy countries such as
the United States and European nations, although some emerging
economies such as Mexico and Turkey are also included. The group
does not include China, India or other bigger developing
countries.
Rising obesity rates can also add economic burden as
governments grapple with the costs of chronic conditions linked
to obesity such as diabetes, heart disease and even cancer.
Current efforts aimed at preventing further weight gain,
including using financial incentives to boost wellness or
increasing basic health exams, are improving, OECD said.
"The economic crisis may have contributed to a further
growth in obesity, but most governments need to do more to stop
this rising tide," OECD health policy analyst Michele Cecchini
said in a statement.
Other policy efforts, such as stricter rules for advertising
unhealthy foods to children, better food labeling and "carefully
designed" food and beverage taxes could have an impact, the
Paris-based organization said.
One bright spot in the OECD's review: although on average
one in five children in developed countries is overweight, "more
countries have managed to stabilise or even slightly reduce
rates of child obesity than they have of adult obesity."
