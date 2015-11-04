* Drugs account for one in five 'health dollars'
* U.S. spending per person is twice OECD average
* Ammunition for critics of pharma companies
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, Nov 4 Specialty medicines for which
pharmaceutical companies demand high prices are straining
wealthy nations' health budgets, the OECD said on Wednesday,
with drugs accounting for some 20 percent of all health
spending.
Across the 33 OECD countries, pharmaceutical spending
reached $800 billion in 2013, and new drugs and rising demand
are likely to continue to push that level higher, the
Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said.
On average, one in every five health dollars is spent on
pharmaceuticals in OECD countries, raising concerns about how
long patients and governments can afford such expensive drugs.
"The emergence of new high-cost, specialty medicines
targeting small populations and/or complex conditions has
prompted new debate on the long-term sustainability and
efficiency of pharmaceutical spending," the organisation said.
In the United States, 2013 spending per person on medicines
was twice the OECD average and more than 35 percent higher than
in Japan, the next biggest spender, the Paris-based OECD said in
its "Health at a Glance" report.
At the other end of the scale, Denmark spent less than half
the OECD average of $500 per person on retail pharmaceuticals.
The OECD's report offers more ammunition for industry
critics, such as U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary
Clinton, who argue that drugmakers are overcharging some wealthy
nations for their medicines.
An analysis carried out for Reuters last month found that
U.S. prices for the world's 20 top-selling drugs are, on
average, three times higher than in Britain.
The OECD report warned that rising demand for pharmaceuticals
coupled with what it called "new treatment opportunities" would
continue to push drug spending up.
"The quantity of drugs consumed has increased over time in
many therapeutic classes," it said, noting that between 2000 and
2013 the use of drugs for hypertension, diabetes and depression
nearly doubled in some OECD countries, while use of
cholesterol-lowering drugs tripled.
"These trends reflect an increasing demand for
pharmaceuticals resulting from the rising prevalence of chronic
diseases, population ageing (and) changes in clinical
practices."
Rising rates of cancer, diabetes and mental illness are
adding to demand for drugs, the report said. Ageing populations
and improvements in diagnosis, leading to earlier treatment, are
also contributing to rising consumption. So too is the
development of more medicines to treat common conditions.
In South Korea and the Netherlands, for example, spending
per capita on pharmaceuticals rises rapidly with age, the OECD
said.
(Editing by Mark Trevelyan)