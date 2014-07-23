* Large trial in Australia found no benefit from painkiller
* Findings raise questions over why it is recommended
* Low back pain the leading cause of disability worldwide
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, July 24 Paracetamol, a painkiller
universally recommended to treat people with acute low back
pain, does not speed recovery or reduce pain from the condition,
according to the results of a large trial published on Thursday.
A study published in The Lancet medical journal found that
the popular pain medicine was no better than placebo, or dummy
pills, for hastening recovery from acute bouts of low back pain
or easing pain levels, function, sleep or quality of life.
Researchers said the findings challenge the universal
endorsement of paracetamol as the first choice painkiller for
lower back pain.
"We need to reconsider the universal recommendation to
provide paracetamol as a first-line treatment," said Christopher
Williams, who led the study at the University of Sydney in
Australia.
Lower back pain is the leading cause of disability
worldwide. In the United States alone, costs relating to the
condition are estimated to be more than $100 billion a year.
Currently, every back pain treatment guideline in the world
recommends paracetamol as the first-line analgesic and Williams
said this was despite the fact that no previous studies have
provided robust evidence that it works in this condition.
In his trial, 1,652 people from Sydney with acute low back
pain were randomly assigned to receive up to four weeks of
paracetamol, either in regular doses three times a day, or as
needed, or to receive placebos. All those involved received
advice and reassurance and were followed up for three months.
The results showed no difference in the number of days to
recovery between the treatment groups - with the average time to
recovery coming out at 17 days for each of the groups given
paracetamol, and at 16 days for the placebo group.
Paracetamol had no effect on short-term pain levels,
disability, function, sleep quality, or quality of life, the
researchers said, and the number of patients reporting negative
side effects was similar in all groups.
Christine Lin, an associate professor at the George
Institute for Global Health and the University of Sydney who
also worked on the study, said the reasons for paracetamol
failing to work for lower back pain were not well understood.
"While we have shown that paracetamol does not speed
recovery from acute back pain, there is evidence that
paracetamol works to relieve pain for a range of other
conditions, such as headaches, some acute musculoskeletal
conditions, tooth ache and for pain straight after surgery," she
said in a statement about the findings.
"What this study indicates is that the mechanisms of back
pain are likely to be different from other pain conditions, and
this is an area that we need to study more."
Experts who were not directly involved praised the study but
cautioned that guidelines should nevertheless not be changed on
the basis of a single piece of research.
"More robust and consistent evidence, including verification
of the results in other populations, is needed," Bart Koes and
Wendy Enthoven from the Erasmus Medical Centre in the
Netherlands wrote in a Lancet commentary.
They also called for more studies on whether other simple
analgesics could add extra benefits on top of giving advice and
reassurance to patients.
(Editing by Robin Pomeroy)