(Corrects nationality of patient to Polish after Nicholls
charity corrects his details)
By Kate Kelland
LONDON Oct 21 A Polish man who was paralysed
from the chest down in a knife attack can now walk with the aid
of a frame after receiving pioneering transplant treatment using
cells from his nose.
The technique, described as a breakthrough by a study in the
journal Cell Transplantation, involved transplanting what are
known as olfactory ensheathing cells into the patient's spinal
cord and constructing a "nerve bridge" between two stumps of the
damaged spinal column.
"We believe... this procedure is the breakthrough which, as
it is further developed, will result in a historic change in the
currently hopeless outlook for people disabled by spinal cord
injury," said Geoffrey Raisman, a professor at University
College London's (UCL) institute of neurology, who led the
research.
The 38-year-old patient, Darek Fidyka, was paralysed after
suffering stab wounds to his back in 2010. Following 19 months
of treatment, he has recovered some voluntary movement and some
sensation in his legs, his medics said.
The Nicholls Spinal Injury Foundation, a British-based
charity which part-funded the research, said in statement that
Fidyka was continuing to improve more than predicted, and was
now able to drive and live more independently.
Raisman, a UCL spinal injury specialist, worked with
surgeons at Wroclaw University Hospital in Poland to remove one
of Fidyka's olfactory bulbs, which give people their sense of
smell, and transplant his olfactory ensheathing cells (OECs) and
olfactory nerve fibroblasts (ONFs) into the damaged area.
They used a nerve bridge constructed between the two stumps
of the damage spinal column, they said in the study.
OECs are a type of cell found in both the peripheral and
central nervous system. Together with ONFs, they make bundles of
nerve fibres that run from the nasal mucosa to the olfactory
bulb, where the sense of smell is located.
When the nerve fibres that carry smell become damaged, they
are replaced by new nerve fibres which re-enter the olfactory
bulbs, the researchers explained in their study.
OECs help this process by re-opening the surface of the
bulbs for the new nerve fibres to enter -- leading Raisman and
his team to believe transplanting OECs into the damaged spinal
cord could enable severed nerve fibres to re-grow.
Raisman added that the technique of bridging the spinal cord
with nerve grafts from the patient had been used in animal
studies for years, but never before in combination with OECs.
"The OECs and the ONFs appeared to work together, but the
mechanism between their interaction is still unclear," he said
in a statement about the work.
Experts not directly involved in the work said its results
offered some new hope, but said more work needed to be done to
figure out what had led to this success, and more patients
treated, before its potential could be properly assessed.
"While this study is only in one patient, it provides hope
of a possible treatment for restoration of some function in
individuals with complete spinal cord injury," said John Sladek,
a professor of neurology and paediatrics at the University of
Colorado School of Medicine in the United States.
Raisman and his team now plan to repeat the treatment
technique in between three and five patients over the next three
to five years. "This will enable a gradual optimisation of the
procedures," he told Reuters.
(Reporting by Kate Kelland, editing by Crispian Balmer)