LONDON, July 21 Two problematic diabetes drugs
associated with worrying side effects may reduce the risk of
patients developing Parkinson's disease, offering a springboard
for further research, scientists said on Tuesday.
An analysis of more than 160,000 British diabetics found
that those taking either rosiglitazone or pioglitazone had a 28
percent lower incidence of Parkinson's than people taking other
diabetes treatments.
The two medicines, which are now off-patent, were developed
by GlaxoSmithKline and Takeda, respectively,
and sold under the brand names Avandia and Actos.
Rosiglitazone use was curbed due to heart concerns, although
restrictions were later lifted, while pioglitazone was hit by
concerns over a possible link to bladder cancer.
The scientists, who published their findings in the journal
PLOS Medicine, do not recommend these drugs be used to treat
Parkinson's directly but rather that the biological pathways
they activate should be explored in future research.
"We often hear about negative side effects associated with
medications, but sometimes there can also be unintended
beneficial effects," said senior researcher Ian Douglas from the
London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine
"Our findings provide unique evidence that we hope will
drive further investigation into potential drug treatments for
Parkinson's disease."
The study was funded by the Michael J Fox Foundation for
Parkinson's Research.
It only included patients with diabetes who had not been
diagnosed with Parkinson's and therefore could not show whether
taking the drugs might slow or prevent progression of the
degenerative brain disease.
Another recently published clinical trial found that
pioglitazone was unlikely to modify progression in early
Parkinson's.
