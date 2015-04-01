* EMA adaptive pathways pilot scheme enters second stage
* First face-to-face meeting to discuss a new drug April 7
* Aim is to speed initial access in small patient groups
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, April 1 A European project to streamline
drug approvals moves up a gear next week when regulators sit
down with the first company to have an experimental product
assessed under a new flexible pilot scheme.
Patients are impatient to access novel treatments and
regulators on both sides of Atlantic are trying to evaluate
promising medicines more swiftly than in the past.
In the United States, the Food and Drug Administration has
introduced a successful "breakthrough" designation, which has
speeded up approval of innovative drugs for cancer and other
serious diseases.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is going a step further
with its "adaptive pathways" initiative, which foresees early
approval of drugs for restricted patient populations based on
small initial clinical trials.
Approval would then be expanded progressively, based on
additional studies. Alternatively, the medicine could be pulled
from the market if new data throws up unexpected problems.
Proponents of the scheme acknowledge there will be concerns
about lowering evidence standards, but they argue the
alternative is to ignore progress in medical science and deprive
patients of the early benefits of new medicines.
"I think this is a way of working that is applicable to many
drugs," said Tomas Salmonson, chairman of the EMA's influential
Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP).
VALUE FOR MONEY?
Fifty eight experimental drugs have been submitted as
candidates for the EMA's adaptive pathways pilot project, first
unveiled a year ago, and eight have been selected for the second
stage.
This involves face-to-face meetings to examine the evidence
needed for individual projects and includes input from health
technology assessment bodies, such as Britain's National
Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), which decide if
new drugs offer value for money.
The EMA declined to identify specific drugs or companies
involved but an official said the first stage II meeting on
April 7 would concern an advanced therapy product, meaning it is
a medicine based on genes, cells or tissue engineering.
Other drugs selected to go forward include ones for cancer
and rare diseases, developed by small and large firms.
At its heart, the new adaptive system tries to strike a
balance between speed and safety, while recognising that
evidence develops continually as clinical data builds up.
"Regulators, payers and society at large will have to become
more sanguine with levels of uncertainty over an initial time
period," EMA senior medical officer Hans-Georg Eichler and other
scientists wrote in the journal Clinical Pharmacology and
Therapeutics last month.
"However, acceptance of uncertainty must be counterbalanced
by a realistic, transparent and pre-agreed pathway for continued
evidence generation."
(Editing by David Clarke)