GENEVA Nov 21 An outbreak of the plague has
killed 40 out of 119 confirmed cases in Madagascar since late
August, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday.
The WHO said there is a "risk of rapid spread" of plague in
Madagascar's capital Antananarivo where two cases and one death
have been recorded, due to "the city's high population density
and the weakness of the healthcare system".
Plague, a bacterial disease, is mainly spread from one
rodent to another by fleas. The WHO said it did not recommend
any trade or travel restrictions based on the information
available about the outbreak.
