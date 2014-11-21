(adds details)
GENEVA Nov 21 An outbreak of the plague has
killed 40 people out of 119 confirmed cases in Madagascar since
late August and there is a risk of the disease spreading rapidly
in the capital, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on
Friday.
So far two cases and one death have been recorded in the
capital Antananarivo but those figures could climb quickly due
to "the city's high population density and the weakness of the
healthcare system", the WHO warned.
"The situation is further complicated by the high level of
resistance to deltamethrin (an insecticide used to control
fleas) that has been observed in the country," it added.
Plague, a bacterial disease, is mainly spread from one
rodent to another by fleas. Humans bitten by an infected flea
usually develop a bubonic form of plague, which swells the lymph
node and can be treated with antibiotics, the WHO said.
If the bacteria reach the lungs, the patient develops
pneumonia (pneumonic plague), which is transmissible from person
to person through infected droplets spread by coughing. It is
"one of the most deadly infectious diseases" and can kill people
within 24 hours. Two percent of the cases reported in
Madagascar so far have been pneumonic, it added.
The first known case of the plague was a man from
Soamahatamana village in the district of Tsiroanomandidy,
identified on Aug. 31. He died on Sept. 3 and authorities
notified the WHO of the outbreak on Nov. 4, the agency said.
The WHO said it did not recommend any trade or travel
restrictions based on the information available about the
outbreak.
The last previously known outbreak of the plague was in Peru
in August 2010, according to the WHO.
