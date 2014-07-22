By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, July 22
GENEVA, July 22 Thirty-six children in Syria and
two in Iraq have been paralysed by polio since October, and the
risk of the virus spreading further in the Middle East remains
high, U.N. aid agencies said on Tuesday.
A crippling and incurable disease, polio erupted in October
in the northeast province of Deir al-Zor, marking Syria's first
outbreak since 1999. The two cases recorded in Iraq this year
were in Iraqi children living in the Baghdad area.
A polio vaccination campaign reached a record 25 million
children in seven countries of the Middle East between December
and June, but aid agencies need to go back to them again for
follow-up shots in a second phase planned from August, the World
Health Organisation and U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF) said.
The ideal is to vaccinate every child between three and six
times, but many of the 3 million children in Syria cannot be
reached even once, the agencies said.
"It is now even more imperative to reach every child
multiple times, and to do whatever we can to vaccinate children
we could not reach in previous rounds," UNICEF regional director
for the Middle East and North Africa Maria Calivis said in the
report, "Outbreak in the Middle East - War in Syria opens the
Door to an Old Enemy".
Children in Syria are at greatest risk as routine
immunisation has been disrupted and many health centres are
severely damaged after more than three years of conflict, it
said. Nearly three million Syrian refugees, including many
health workers, have fled to neighbouring countries.
All but one of the 36 known polio cases in Syria were
recorded last year, according to the WHO. Most were in Deir
al-Zor, but others were in Aleppo, Idlib, Hama and Hassakeh.
Polio invades the nervous system and can cause irreversible
paralysis within hours.
"Right now we estimate that there are 765,000 children
inside Syria who live in areas that are hard to reach. And as
long as we don't get full and regular access to these children,
the chances of polio spreading further will continue to exist,"
UNICEF spokeswoman Juliette Touma told a news briefing.
The government of President Bashar al-Assad and rebel groups
have supported vaccination, WHO spokeswoman Sona Bari said.
"We had tremendous cooperation across lines, both opposition
groups and the government are very committed to have polio
vaccination for their children," Bari told Reuters.
"There has been good coverage. It is really where active
fighting is going on where it is hard to reach children and do
any humanitarian work. Phase two is about reaching those hard to
reach children," she said.
A U.N. Security Council resolution last week authorised
convoys into rebel-held areas without Syrian government consent
at four border crossings from Turkey, Iraq and Jordan. The
mechanism is still being set up and convoys have yet to roll.
"We hope that resolution 2165 will allow us to reach some of
the children that we have not reached. We have pre-positioned
supplies in warehouses in Turkey and in Jordan," Touma said.
