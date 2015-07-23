LONDON, July 24 Nigeria marked its first year
without a single case of polio on Friday, reaching a milestone
many experts had thought would elude it as internal conflict
hampered the battle against the crippling disease.
It means the country could come off the list of countries
where polio is endemic in a few weeks, once the World Health
Organization (WHO) can confirm that the last few samples taken
from people in previously affected areas are free of the virus.
This achievement turns up the pressure on Pakistan, where
most of the few polio cases in the world remain, to follow suit.
Nigeria's polio-free period, dating from July 24, 2014, is
the longest it has gone without recording a case. The hope is
that next month the entire African continent will have gone a
full year without a polio infection, with the last case recorded
in Somalia on Aug. 11, 2014.
All this brings tantalisingly closer the prospect that polio
will soon become only the second human infectious disease after
smallpox to be eradicated.
"It's an extraordinary achievement. It really shows the
value of government leadership and taking ownership of the
programme," said Carol Pandak, the director of Rotary
International's polio program.
A disease that until the 1950s crippled thousands of people
a year in rich and poor nations alike, the poliomyelitis virus
attacks the nervous system and can cause irreversible paralysis
within hours of infection.
It often spreads among young children and in areas with poor
sanitation - a factor that gives it freedom in areas of conflict
and unrest. But it can be halted with comprehensive,
population-wide vaccination.
Nigeria had struggled to contain polio since some northern
states imposed a year-long vaccine ban in mid-2003. Some state
governors and religious leaders in the predominantly Islamic
north alleged the vaccines were contaminated by Western powers
to spread sterility and HIV/AIDS among Muslims.
Traditional leaders throughout the country pledged in
January 2009 to support immunisation campaigns and push parents
to have their children vaccinated. But at about the same time
Boko Haram militants began a bloody insurgency to carve out an
Islamist state in the northeast.
DRIVING THE PROJECT
In 2012, Nigeria still seemed to be losing the battle
against polio, recording more than half of all the world's
cases.
But Oyewale Tomori, Nigeria's chairman of the Expert Review
Committee on Polio Eradication says Abuja's prioritisation of
the polio fight, including establishing emergency operations
centres to coordinate vaccination campaigns and reach children
in previously inaccessible areas, helped drive the project on.
Tactics such as engaging the traditional and religious
leaders, and polio survivors in immunisation campaigns and using
thousands of voluntary workers to build trust, were also vital,
as will be the continuation of high levels of vaccine coverage
to keep the virus at bay.
"We're well on the way," Tomori told Reuters. "It's a time
of great happiness, but we don't want to celebrate prematurely."
Since the Global Polio Eradication Initiative was launched
in 1988, there has been a more than 99 percent reduction in
polio cases worldwide.
Back then the disease was endemic in 125 countries and
caused paralysis in nearly 1,000 children a day. By contrast, so
far in 2015, there were only 33 new cases worldwide - 28 of them
in Pakistan, with the rest in Afghanistan.
Nigeria still has two more years before it, along with the
whole of Africa, can be certified officially polio-free by WHO,
but health experts say its achievement bodes well for wiping the
disease out. Global health experts still hold out hope for an
end to polio worldwide by 2018.
Pandak says it's now Islamabad's turn to feel the huge
international pressure Abuja came under to commit itself to
finding every last polio case and vaccinating every last child.
"When you're the last country in a region to still have
polio, there's a lot of pressure from the global community and
from your neighbours," she said.
"Everybody spurs you on, polio gets talked about at the
highest levels of government, and that pressure is something
Pakistan is acutely politically aware of."
While Pakistan has more polio cases than anywhere else this
year - neighbouring Afghanistan has recorded five - it is doing
better, with 70 percent fewer cases this year than last.
