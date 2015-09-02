(Adds details, quote, background)
By Tom Miles
GENEVA, Sept 2 Two children in southwestern
Ukraine have been paralysed by polio, the first outbreak of the
disease in Europe since 2010, the World Health Organization said
on Wednesday, in a setback for a global eradication campaign.
The WHO said Ukraine had been at particular risk of an
outbreak because of inadequate vaccination coverage. In 2014,
only 50 percent of children were fully immunised against polio
and other preventable diseases, it said.
The risk of further spread within the country is high,
although the threat to nearby Romania, Poland, Hungary and
Slovakia is low, a WHO statement said.
There is no cure for polio, which attacks the nervous system
and can cause irreversible paralysis within hours of infection.
It mainly affects young children in areas with poor sanitation.
A global vaccination campaign has largely stamped out the
virus, and only Pakistan and Afghanistan have reported cases of
wild polio virus this year. Madagascar and Nigeria have suffered
vaccine-derived outbreaks, like Ukraine.
The oral vaccine contains a very weak live virus and is
considered very safe and effective in preventing the disease.
But immunised children excrete the vaccine, and within about 12
months it can mutate in the environment and begin causing
paralysis again in unvaccinated children.
"This is an epidemic-prone disease," said Oliver Rosenbauer,
a spokesman for the WHO's polio eradication department. "This is
a virus that's very good at finding susceptible children."
He said the two cases in Ukraine - a 4-year-old and a
10-month-old - were merely the visible cases among many silent
carriers.
"You don't have two kids infected with this strain. There
are a lot of other children and adults who will have it. It's in
the sewage system. Now is the time to boost the immunity
levels."
Vaccine-derived polio strains tend to spread less easily and
not cause as many cases as the wild virus, he said, and a full
outbreak response could stop the spread in its tracks. The cost
of such a response was still being worked out, he said.
Ukraine, where a conflict between government forces and
pro-Russian separatists erupted in the east in April 2014, has
been rid of wild polio virus since 1996.
Turkey was the last country in Europe where polio was
endemic, but it has been rid of the disease since 1999. Europe's
last outbreak was in 2010, after the virus was imported from
Tajikistan to Russia, leading to 14 cases, Rosenbauer said.
(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Stephanie Nebehay and Hugh
Lawson)