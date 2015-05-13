CHICAGO May 13 Drug manufacturers have begun
amassing enormous troves of human DNA in hopes of significantly
shortening the time it takes to identify new drug candidates, a
move some say is transforming the development of medicines.
The efforts will help researchers identify rare genetic
mutations by scanning large databases of volunteers who agree to
have their DNA sequenced and to provide access to detailed
medical records.
It is made possible by the dramatically lower cost of
genetic sequencing - it took government-funded scientists $3
billion and 13 years to sequence the first human genome by 2003.
As of last year, the cost was closer to $1,500 per genome, down
from $20,000 five years ago.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, which signed a deal
with Pennsylvania's Geisinger Health System in January 2014 to
sequence partial genomes of some 250,000 volunteers, is already
claiming discoveries based on the new approach. Company
executives told Reuters they have used data from the first
35,000 volunteers to confirm the promise of 250 genes on a list
of targets for drugs aimed at common medical conditions,
including high levels of cholesterol and triglycerides.
Regeneron says it has also identified "several dozen" new
gene targets, including a novel gene that plays a role in
obesity.
Pfizer Inc, Roche Holding AG and Biogen Inc
are working on similar projects that use DNA and
patient health data to find new drug targets or predict the
effects of drugs.
Their investments have been inspired by early successes in
cancer with drugs such as Pfizer's lung cancer treatment
Xalkori, which was approved in 2011 and targets mutations in
tumors driving the disease. More recently, Vertex
Pharmaceuticals has changed the treatment of cystic
fibrosis with Kalydeco, which targets the disease's underlying
genetic cause.
"All of a sudden, it all opened up," as companies recognize
the potential for drugs targeting genetic glitches, Dr. Eric
Topol, a genomics expert at the Scripps Translational Science
Institute. "It's starting to really become a new preferred model
for drug development."
In the past, discovering such genes was a painstaking
process, often involving years of research into isolated
populations. In 1991, for example, researchers discovered a rare
mutation in a gene called Angptl3 that caused very low levels of
artery-clogging cholesterol and triglycerides among families in
the remote Italian village of Campodimele.
It took nearly two more decades and several groups of
scientists to fully understand the potential cardiovascular
benefits linked to mutations in that gene.
Since last autumn, the Regeneron Genetics Center has
sequenced the DNA of more than 35,000 Geisinger patients and is
on track to sequence 100,000 by year end. Already, the company
has identified 100 people carrying similar cholesterol-affecting
mutations to those first observed in Campodimele and elsewhere.
"You no longer have to find that one rare family in Italy,
because it's just in the database," said Dr. George Yancopoulos,
chief scientific officer of Regeneron.
PRECISION MEDICINE
Identifying target genes is just a first step, though, and
does not guarantee that a drug can be developed on a genetic
lead, or that it will ultimately be safe and effective enough to
be used.
Experts also differ on approach. Regeneron is sequencing
exomes, the protein-making genes that comprise 1 to 2 percent of
the genome, a search that costs roughly $700 per person. Others
favor looking at the whole genome, which costs the $1,500 per
person.
Craig Venter, one of the first scientists to sequence the
human genome, believes the whole genome approach will be more
meaningful over time.
"I'd rather have a gold mine with a deep vein of gold and
modern industrial equipment to mine it rather than sitting there
with a pan in a stream looking for gold," he said. "Both will
find gold. It's a question of how much you find."
Even so, the early returns from new "genomic" medicines have
attracted attention from the White House. In January, President
Barack Obama said he would seek $130 million from Congress to
gather genetic data from 1 million volunteers as part of a
"precision medicine" initiative.
Regeneron is lobbying for the Geisinger database to become a
cornerstone of that effort, and proposes creating a consortium
of drugmakers to fund it. In return, Yancopoulos said, the
company hopes to recoup some of its investment.
Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of
Health, which is in charge of the precision medicine project,
identified Regeneron among a short list of potential
contributors to the 1 million-strong DNA study. Others on the
list include Kaiser Permanente, Mayo Clinic, and the Marshfield
Clinic in Wisconsin. A decision is expected by early
fall.
For drug companies, the lure of a big payoff is strong.
Regeneron and its partner Sanofi are expected to soon
win regulatory approval for a cholesterol-lowering drug that
works by blocking the PCSK9 gene. Amgen and Pfizer have
developed similar treatments.
Individuals born with non-functioning versions of PCSK9 have
very low cholesterol. The new drugs mimic that effect and are
considered a poster child for treatments that take advantage of
glitches in the genome that prove beneficial to the rare
individuals who carry them. Wall Street analysts project
Regeneron/Sanofi's PCSK9 drug will generate revenues of $4.4
billion by 2019.
MINING THE DATA
Amgen bolstered its search for gene targets by buying Decode
Genetics in late 2012 for $415 million, giving it a database of
complete genetic sequences of 2,636 Icelanders. The community
shares a relatively homogenous genetic profile due to its
geographic isolation, allowing researchers to identify gene
variations more easily.
In March, Amgen reported the discovery of a new mutation
that increases the risk of Alzheimer's and confirmed the role of
two mutations involved in diabetes and atrial fibrillation.
This past January, Roche's Genentech unit tapped Venter's
Human Longevity Inc for a large sequencing project.
Genetic testing company 23andMe announced deals this year
with Genentech and Pfizer. Genentech will have access to 3,000
individuals in 23andMe's community of Parkinson's patients, and
Pfizer will expand an existing collaboration with the company to
study the genetics of lupus.
That same month, Biogen formed a $30 million research
alliance to support the formation of a sequencing center at
Columbia University.
"All of the companies are feeling like, 'Oh my gosh. We have
to do something substantial in genomics - yesterday,'" said Dr.
David Goldstein, director of Columbia's Institute for Genomic
Medicine.
At the heart of Regeneron's model is finding rare mutations
that disable normal gene function. So far, it has identified
people with at least one such "loss-of-function" gene that
correlates with nearly all 250 genes on the company's list of
drug targets.
That includes essentially every gene previously linked to
triglyceride regulation and several novel candidates,
Yancopoulos said. They have done the same for cholesterol and
coronary artery disease.
Regeneron has also partnered with academic centers studying
families with extreme genetic disorders, collaborations that
already have led to the discovery of a couple of dozen new
candidate genes, said Dr. Aris Baras, who runs Regeneron's
genetics center.
In one case, they are using the Geisinger database to study
a rare gene they believe causes severe obesity in young
children. The team has found milder mutations in the overall
population that may cause an average 10-pound weight gain in
adults. That would validate the role that such genes play in
regulating body weight and suggests that, "if you had a drug it
could have a profound effect," Yancopoulos said.
"This is why everybody is excited about it," he said.
