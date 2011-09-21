Sept 21 Health problems are common among
premature babies, who are more likely to die than their
full-term peers during the first few years of life -- and they
may also face slightly increased death rates as young adults, a
study said.
"This is an entirely new finding," said Casey Crump of
Stanford University, whose findings are published in the Journal
of the American Medical Association.
"Even people born just a couple of weeks early had an
increased risk of mortality."
Previously, preemies were believed to go on to have normal
death rates once they have survived their early years.
Crump, though, said the results, based on Swedish data,
should not cause undue alarm.
"The absolute mortality was still less than one per 1,000
people per year, so it's very low," he added.
His team studied a group of nearly 675,000 Swedes born
between 1973 and 1979.
They found that children born before 37 weeks of pregnancy
were much more likely to die before age five than others. That
link disappeared in late childhood and adolescence, but then
re-emerged in early adulthood -- from 18 to 36 years.
The health problems linked to earlier death included heart
disease, diabetes and asthma.
"It appears that some of these causes have a long period of
development," Crump said.
Among young adults born at 22 to 27 weeks' gestation, the
death rate was 0.94 per 1,000 people per year. For those born
between weeks 37 and 42, considered full-term, the rate was 0.46
per 1,000.
According to Crump, between 12 and 13 percent of babies in
the U.S. are now born preterm, and the rate of survival has
risen fast over the past few decades.
"I think it's important to be aware of the potential for an
increased risk of various health problems through the life
course," he said.
"It will be important for survivors of preterm birth to get
regular health checkups and screening, and to avoid smoking and
obesity to offset those risks."
SOURCE: bit.ly/qPuGqd
(Reporting from New York by Frederik Joelving at Reuters
Health; editing by Elaine Lies)