Nov 18 Most U.S. doctors believe pregnancy
starts when the sperm fertilizes the egg, a survey shows,
contradicting the position of a key medical group with a view
that could potentially affect U.S. policy and laws regarding
contraception and research.
The American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ACOG), the
leading organization for this field of medicine, defines
pregnancy as beginning when the fertilized egg implants in the
uterus, roughly a week after fertilization.
"People say that the medical profession has settled on
this," said Farr Curlin, senior author of the study, which
appeared in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology,
and a professor at the University of Chicago.
"What our data show rather clearly is that it is not at all
settled among the medical profession."
Physicians who responded that they were religious or opposed
to abortion or contraceptives that prevent implantation were
more likely to believe that conception is the start of
pregnancy, the study said.
Embryonic stem cells, used in scientific research, are often
derived from surplus embryos that aren't transferred to a woman
after in vitro fertilization, and some contraceptive devices,
such as intrauterine devices, prevent implantation.
"Then you see why any technology that prevents implantation
would be problematic," Curlin said.
For the survey, Curlin and his colleagues sent
questionnaires to more than 1,000 obstetrician-gynecologists.
The questions asked whether pregnancy begins at conception, at
implantation, or if the doctor was unsure.
Most of the doctors, 57 out of every 100, said that
pregnancy begins at conception, while 28 out of every 100 said
it begins at implantation. The rest, 15 out of every 100, said
they were unsure.
Implantation takes place about a week after fertilization,
when the blastocyst -- a tiny group of cells that will later
become the fetus -- embeds itself into the wall of the uterus.
Curlin said he was surprised that a majority of doctors in
his study disagreed with the ACOG, which did not respond to
requests for comment.
"In this case, the science shows exactly what happens, but
what you define as pregnancy is not what science can settle,"
Curling told Reuters Health.
He added that one of the weaknesses in the survey is the use
of the word "conception" instead of fertilization. While
conception is usually defined as fertilization, others
interchange it with implantation.
(Reporting from New York by Kerry Grens, editing by Elaine Lies
and Sanjeev Miglani)